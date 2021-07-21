Jack Eichel's neck surgery figures into his trade status. Here's why

Speculation has run rampant since Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel announced in May that he had a disconnect with the team about how best to address a neck injury that has sidelined him since March.

Should the Sabres keep him? If they trade him, where might he go? What should they expect in return for an NHL difference-maker drafted six years ago at age 18?

Trade talk has focused on the boatload of players the Sabres should command in a trade for Eichel.

Far less has been made of this certainty: Unless the herniated disc in Eichel’s neck has completely healed, the star player, the team where he lands and its fans may have to deal with an injury that could keep him sidelined for more than half a year.

The Sabres captain spent the spring advocating for disc-replacement surgery that has never been performed on an NHL player. Neither Eichel, his agent nor the Sabres have provided an update about how his rehab has gone.