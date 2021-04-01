It's your turn, millennials and Gen X: Here's how to get a vaccine appointment

If you're a healthy young adult, you may not have been paying much attention to the difficult process for obtaining an appointment to receive a Covid-19 vaccination.
After all, only people of a certain age – first 65, then 60, then 50 – were eligible. So were people in a variety of health care, government or first response jobs, or those who had one of a long list of pre-existing medical conditions.
But now, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo has ordered universal adult access to the vaccine – for those 30 to 49 as of Tuesday, for everyone over age 16 as of next Tuesday.
So, for those who tuned in late, here's our updated guide on how to get an appointment for a shot.
What's the best way to get an appointment?
With more vaccines being made available to a much wider group of people, there are now many different places to get yourself a vaccine.
One of those is the state Health Department website. You'll have to enter your date of birth. If you're old enough, you'll be able to proceed to the list of places with appointments.
But it says there are no appointments. Help!
You will notice that it's hard to find an appointment west of Corning at the moment. It's not a waste of time to click on a site that says it has no appointments, because cancellations occur and you might be able to score something. Our reporter Tom Precious figured out that the best time to do this is shortly after the top of the hour, since the state site tends to reload hourly. If you get a date but you'd like something sooner, you can keep trying. If you obtain a more convenient appointment, you can then cancel the other one. But in the meantime, the refresh button is your best friend.
What happens after I get an appointment?
The state will send you a confirmation email for the appointment, with a link to the mandatory prescreening questionnaire. After you fill it out, you'll get another email confirming you did so. Print out both emails. Clinic workers are fussy about that questionnaire response. They like to see that big green check mark on the printout. Make them happy.
Also, it helps to be willing to drive. Many Western New Yorkers have journeyed to Rochester, Syracuse, Corning or even farther away to obtain shots. A new state law requires your employer to pay you for four hours of paid leave on days when you go for a shot, regardless of where it is.
How about some online hacks?
There's a growing list of online tools to help you find a vaccine provider near you so you shouldn't have to make that 300-mile drive out to Potsdam.
Search tools are great for locating health departments as well as drugstores and pharmacies offering the vaccines but you can't make appointments directly on those sites. They provide links to the stores as vaccines are made available. Because appointments get snatched up quickly, there's no guarantee they will still be there when you click on the drugstore links. But at the very least, they can help you figure out which locations near you have appointments.
Vaccinehound.org: A team of students, faculty and staff at the University at Buffalo launched vaccinehound.org that scouts out places offering vaccines in Western New York – Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties. You click on the county you want to find a vaccine in and it directs you to links for health department-run clinics and drugstores that have open vaccine appointments. It also has links for waiting lists where stores have run out of appointments but are expecting to get more.
It works like a retail aggregator, which can help people locate hard-to-find products, according to a UB statement.
It's a project by UB’s School of Management, with assistance from the UB Information Technology group.
Vaccinefinder.org: This is a vaccine search tool launched by U.S. Health and Human Services that can help you find a vaccine site anywhere in the country. You plug in your ZIP code and a range of how far you can travel – from 1 mile to 50 miles – and shows you drug stores that may have available appointments.
Goodrx.com: Plug in "Covid 19 vaccine" into the search bar and this website will let you search for drug stores showing available appointments. It doesn't guarantee their results but it has a helpful feature by highlighting in green places that the website has "high confidence" will have appointments available.
The "Helping Buffalo get vaccinated" Facebook group: This is a public Facebook group for people in the Buffalo area searching for a vaccine or offering help to find a vaccine. It was started on Feb. 25 and already has more than 2,100 members. People are constantly posting links to places where vaccines are available and other helpful information.
"Please note this is just a community page. We do not have access to vaccines or a direct line to appointments. We are simply trying to help keep the information all in one place!" the Facebook group's page says.
Can local government help me?
Check out county health department websites. Their offerings are not listed on the main state website. Erie County's website has a sign-up form that entitles you to be advised when the county opens appointments for a locally run site. During April, Erie County plans to go to an online appointment system, but for now, the county doesn't place direct links to appointments on its website, spokeswoman Kara Kane said. It emails them to county residents who have submitted the online notification form.
Erie County was to receive 8,050 doses this week, almost twice as many as last week, Kane said.
Most other counties do post appointment links on their health department websites, when they have vaccine to give. These are not restricted to residents of the host county. Some counties offer waiting lists or standby lists on their websites.
Can I do this on the phone?
The state has a toll-free vaccine appointment line, (833) 697-4829. You get to talk to a live person – they'll call you back if the wait time is too long – and it's a good alternative for those who lack a computer. Niagara County residents can call the 211 human services number, but only when appointments are available for county-run clinics.
Can I do this in my neighborhood?
Check the websites of drugstores, or call the store, especially if it's an independent. The big chains post links to appointments when they have vaccine available. Many smaller pharmacies have set up waiting lists online or by phone, and thousands of Western New Yorkers have received vaccinations after being called back by pharmacists. The rules limiting pharmacies to vaccinating senior citizens have been scrapped. At present, the lists are open to anyone over 30.
Also, check with your doctor's office. Some shipments of vaccine occasionally reach private physicians. Also, some nonprofit community organizations, especially in underserved areas, have a pipeline to the government's vaccine allocations.
Don't be shy about getting on as many waiting lists as possible. When you receive a call or an email from some source but you've already scored a shot someplace else, just say so. It happens all the time.
What about services for veterans?
If you're signed up for Veterans Administration health care services, you're entitled to a shot. The VA medical centers in Western New York have administered more than 20,000 vaccinations so far. Call them at 862-7868. If you're not signed up for VA health care, you can fix that at va.gov or by calling (877) 222-8387. Even if you're a veteran not eligible for VA medical services, a new federal law soon will make you eligible for a Covid shot.