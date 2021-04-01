It's your turn, millennials and Gen X: Here's how to get a vaccine appointment

You will notice that it's hard to find an appointment west of Corning at the moment. It's not a waste of time to click on a site that says it has no appointments, because cancellations occur and you might be able to score something. Our reporter Tom Precious figured out that the best time to do this is shortly after the top of the hour, since the state site tends to reload hourly. If you get a date but you'd like something sooner, you can keep trying. If you obtain a more convenient appointment, you can then cancel the other one. But in the meantime, the refresh button is your best friend.