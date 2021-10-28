'It's working fantastically': $14M Olcott breakwall project already having effects

Although the ribbon won't be cut until Thursday and the project isn't quite complete, the $14 million stone breakwall off Olcott Harbor already is having the effects engineers predicted and locals hoped for.
"The last few days, we had those strong north and northeast winds, and as the waves got to the piers, they broke up and the water in the harbor has stayed pretty calm," Newfane Supervisor Timothy R. Horanburg said Wednesday.
"It's working fantastically," said Gary Rose, project manager for Sevenson Environmental Services, the contractor on the project, which began in late June.
The point of the 400-foot-long breakwater is to prevent flood and erosion damage from Lake Ontario from harming Olcott Harbor.
Almost all of the funding – 95% of it – came from the state's Lake Ontario Resilience and Economic Development Initiative, launched by former Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo after the lakeshore floods of 2017 and 2019.
Rose said his crew has piled 112,000 tons of limestone, quarried at the Lafarge stone quarry in Lockport, to make a wall about 500 feet north of the ends of the federal piers at Olcott. That was about 5,100 loads of stone, each weighing 22 tons.
The breakwall now protrudes some 10 to 12 feet above the normal surface of the water, Horanburg said.
"Both piers have been extended to reduce wave action," Rose said. Walls also were built beside the piers, which are now 65 feet longer than before the project, to shore them up.
And the project came in under budget, Rose said.
Horanburg said new public entrances to the piers remain incomplete, along with some other minor work.
But state and county officials are scheduled to join Horanburg for a ribbon-cutting at 2 p.m. Thursday at Hedley Boat Co. on Ontario Street.
"We had 6-foot waves coming in the inner harbor here. Now, it's knocked them down to hardly nothing. It's calmed it right down," said David Hedley, the business owner.
He said the success of the project enables him to carry out plans for an expansion of his business, including a new building and more floating docks.
The Olcott Yacht Club, whose first-floor clubhouse was flooded in 2019, also plans to construct a new, elevated clubhouse next year.
Two other state-funded flood protection projects remain on tap in Olcott: a $1.8 million berm to protect the West Bluff neighborhood, and a $1.7 million containment wall on the east side of the harbor.
Horanburg said red tape is delaying the bidding on those projects.
Grant disbursement agreements have not yet been signed, because all the necessary permits have not yet been issued by the Army Corps of Engineers, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the state Office of General Services and others.
Horanburg said he expects those bureaucratic roadblocks to be removed in the next week or two, and construction bids could then be sought before he leaves office at the end of the year.
Locals had agitated for some protection for the harbor on and off for half a century before Cuomo green-lighted the funding in October 2019.
Olcott residents were warned that the thousands of truckloads of stone being hauled into the hamlet all summer would play havoc with the streets. But Horanburg and Hedley agreed the damage wasn't as severe as had been feared.
"We thought it would be a little worse, but we're going to repave them all," Horanburg said. The paving project, slated for next spring, is funded as part of the state package.
Horanburg said the replacement of an Ontario Street waterline was another reason for waiting to repave the streets.
A new traffic pattern set up on Ontario and intersecting streets during the project has proven popular and may be made permanent, the supervisor added.