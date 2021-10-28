'It's working fantastically': $14M Olcott breakwall project already having effects

Grant disbursement agreements have not yet been signed, because all the necessary permits have not yet been issued by the Army Corps of Engineers, the state Department of Environmental Conservation, the state Office of General Services and others.

Horanburg said he expects those bureaucratic roadblocks to be removed in the next week or two, and construction bids could then be sought before he leaves office at the end of the year.

Locals had agitated for some protection for the harbor on and off for half a century before Cuomo green-lighted the funding in October 2019.

Olcott residents were warned that the thousands of truckloads of stone being hauled into the hamlet all summer would play havoc with the streets. But Horanburg and Hedley agreed the damage wasn't as severe as had been feared.

"We thought it would be a little worse, but we're going to repave them all," Horanburg said. The paving project, slated for next spring, is funded as part of the state package.

Horanburg said the replacement of an Ontario Street waterline was another reason for waiting to repave the streets.

A new traffic pattern set up on Ontario and intersecting streets during the project has proven popular and may be made permanent, the supervisor added.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.