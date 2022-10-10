It's been a little slow getting here, but a dazzling display of color has finally begun to envelop the Greater Niagara landscape, transforming it from shades of green into a spectrum of yellow, orange, red and brown.

Like last year, the changeover in foliage seems to be arriving about a week or so later than in the past, according to arborists quoted recently in the New York Times.

The experts also pointed to drought conditions brought on by record-breaking heat as a factor in the change in the fall foliage.

Take a drive/day trip to these fall destinations in WNY Here are three routes to a fun day trip to enjoy the splendor of the season.

"It's no question that climate change is impacting leaf-peeping season," Gordon Ober, a professor of environmental science at Endicott College in Beverly, Mass., told the Times.

Meanwhile, Gov. Kathy Hochul made it official Monday as she announced the start of New York State's 2022 fall foliage and travel season.

"From colorful foliage and unparalleled natural landscapes to breathtaking historical sites and one-of-a-kind state parks, there's nothing like New York in the fall," Hochul said in a statement on the governor's website.

She also noted the return of a foliage prediction map on the state's ILoveNY website, which helps travelers and fall foliage enthusiasts determine when and where are the peak times for seeing the seasonal change in color of the leaves on the trees in the Greater Niagara region and elsewhere across the state, based on field observations by local volunteer spotters.

According to the website's spotters in Buffalo, a 30% change in the foliage is predicted for this weekend, with emerging bright shades or red and purple leaves.

Meanwhile, observers in East Aurora are predicting a midpoint of change in the foliage with a 40% transition of the leaf colors, and average shades of orange and yellow for this weekend. In Springville, spotters are also expecting up to a 40% change in the foliage, but with an exciting mix of bright red and orange leaves.

Leaf peeping by train, ski lift and hiking Fall color-viewing may happen while traversing parks and roadways, or visiting nearby places for a number of ways to enjoy fall colors on foot, bike, train and more.

Foliage should be just past the midpoint this coming weekend in Wyoming County near Warsaw, with a 60% color change revealing leaf color changes of average to bright shades of red, orange, yellow and green.

"Every year, New York State becomes a wonderland of autumnal color," said Ross D. Levi, executive director of tourism and vice president of Empire State Development, in a statement posted on the governor's website. "From our weekly foliage report letting travelers know where colors are peaking, to interactive maps helping them find attractions and dining experiences, to a running list of heritage events as part of Path Through History Weekend, I LOVE NY is pleased to provide tools to help guests take full advantage of one of the longest and most beautiful foliage seasons in the country."