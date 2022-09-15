'It's still so fresh': Community Health Center leader gives Buffalo a voice at White House summit on hate-fueled tragedies

Dr. LaVonne Ansari did not paint a rosy picture of Buffalo's turnaround since the May 14 racially motivated mass shooting at the Tops on Jefferson.

Speaking at the White House, she did not mention Buffalo Together, the fund she co-chairs with Thomas Beauford Jr. that has already doled out millions in grant money to Black-led organizations.

Invited to speak on the "Local Solutions for Unity and Healing" panel at the United We Stand summit Thursday, Ansari stressed areas such as racial justice, empowerment and interconnectedness that Buffalo must focus on to build back from and prevent another tragedy.

Her voice cracked several times, but she repeatedly collected herself and powered through a roughly five-minute speech.

"Every time I regurgitate it, I get emotional," Ansari told The Buffalo News in an interview less than an hour after her panel completed. "It's still so fresh. We haven't left yet. We're still there working."

Ansari, the CEO and executive director of Community Health Center of Buffalo, said her organization has provided health care for the Tops Markets employees present in the grocery store when a gunman killed 10 Black people and wounded three others. Ansari said the work has been so closely knit that one of her nurses was given a store name tag by a Tops representative.

In her White House address, Ansari's central message was how ill-prepared Buffalo was for the massacre of May 14. She described briefly how, the day after the attack, she gathered a "crisis team" of doctors, nurses and counselors, which was put into action May 16 to help Tops workers manage "complex trauma." Ansari told the Washington, D.C., audience how Buffalo had to react rather than prevent.

"When I talked to the employees, patients, our community, their instinct told them that this shooter that had been coming for months, that there was something wrong," she said. "We didn't have the knowledge to know what domestic terrorism was, so we missed all the signs, we ignored the signs. He was hiding in plain sight. We went to war with an enemy we couldn't see."

She explained an acronym she developed – P.R.I.M.E – which consolidated where Buffalo's attention must be drawn for unity and healing. Preparedness, racist justice, interconnectedness, the role of a model community and empowerment were her five emphases. She told The News that interconnectedness was the most poignant in relation to the summit, which brought panelists together to share ideas and reflect on how their communities responded to recent tragedy.

Ansari's panel also included Phi Nguyen, who has responded to hate-fueled deaths of Asian Americans in Atlanta; Idalhi Huizar-Mendoza from El Paso, Texas, the site of the Walmart mass shooting; and Maggie Feinstein, who has been active in helping Pittsburgh heal from a mass shooting in a synagogue.

Asked at the end of the panel to describe one thing her community has gotten right, Ansari highlighted the "Putting the Neighbor Back in the Hood" grassroots initiative, which has worked with residents to clean, build a playground in and award members of the Fillmore-Ferry-Utica neighborhood over the last 25 years.

The summit opened with remarks from Vice President Kamala Harris, who visited Buffalo on Wednesday. Harris spoke about the Inflation Reduction Act at the University at Buffalo and kept her word in meeting privately with the families of the victims from May 14. Mayor Byron W. Brown participated in the summit but did not speak. He explained why the bipartisan nature of the summit was crucial.

"It’s important for these messages and for this information to be shared with people all across the country and to be shared with people of different party affiliations, which is critically important in educating people across the nation in ways to prevent mass violence and hate-fueled violence from occurring going forward," Brown said.

Given the spotlight of speaking less than an hour before the president, Ansari was relieved when the panel concluded but knew the platform – in sharing Buffalo's message with a national audience – was meaningful.

"I'm glad it's over," she said, "but I'm grateful we could represent Buffalo and people from other parts of the country that have experienced tragedy."

News Staff Reporter Deidre Williams contributed to this article.