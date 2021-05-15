'It's separated two societies': Ad pushes to open U.S.-Canadian border

WASHINGTON – America now has another freedom fighter named John Adams. He's fighting for the freedom to visit Canada, and he's doing it in a very American way: by taking out television ads.

The retired magazine publisher from Florida owns a home on Vancouver Island that he can't visit because of the Covid-19 restrictions on cross-border travel, and he's tired of it. So he has produced and paid for a 30-second ad, which will be appearing on CNN, Fox and Spectrum News in the Buffalo area in the coming days. The ad features a picture of his house and the words "Access Denied" – and a stern message for President Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:

“Stop hurting the economy and costing us jobs. Open the border now."

It remains to be seen whether a 70-year-old retiree with an ad budget can do what Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, Rep. Brian Higgins and the Buffalo Niagara Partnership have not been able to do: prompt Canada and the U.S. to come up with a quick plan to reopen a border that's been largely closed for nearly 14 months because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

But Adams is more than happy to try.