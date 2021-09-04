 Skip to main content
It's safe to drink the water again in Dunkirk
It's safe to drink the water again in Dunkirk

The Chautauqua County Department of Health and Human Services announced Saturday that it has lifted the boil-water and water conservation orders it issued Tuesday following a break in one of the city’s major water lines.

County health officials said that water samples collected Thursday and Friday showed that the water now is safe to use for all purposes.

The water main break, said to be the biggest in the city’s history, occurred shortly after midnight Tuesday in a 120-year-old cast-iron pipe on Lake Shore Drive East between Central Avenue and Main Street. Repairs were completed early Wednesday.

Water customers throughout the City of Dunkirk had low water pressure or no water at all during the break. Also affected were those served by the CBI-North Chautauqua County Water District in the towns of Dunkirk, Pomfret, Portland, Sheridan and the Village of Brocton.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

