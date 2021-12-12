'It's on everyone's mind': A new Bills stadium creates uncertainty for ECC South Campus

"I would think it's going to go there, just because it makes more sense economically," Mills said of the Orchard Park location.

Peter Anderson, a spokesman for Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, acknowledged there is a lot of talk about the future of the South Campus, but it is just conjecture.

"I can’t go into the specifics about ongoing negotiations but have been advised by the county executive that the ECC campus (and programs there) have no correlation to wherever a new stadium goes; they are separate issues and will be decided separately," Anderson said in an email.

And Ron Raccuia, executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment, told The Buffalo News last month that a new stadium “might need some ECC land, but it would be very minimal, if any.”

The college has been struggling with declining enrollment, and some have questioned whether it can continue to support three campuses. It was a question considered nearly 20 years ago.

In 2002, then County Executive Giambra suggested consolidating the college programs on an enlarged City Campus, possibly closing one or both suburban campuses.