With the rainfall Thursday and a wintry mix expected Saturday, the Buffalo-area is assured of eclipsing the all-time wettest stretch from November through March.

More than 22.55 inches of water – in the form of rain or wet snow – has fallen in the five-month span, breaking a record that has stood for 53 years.

"It's a good thing – for the most part," said Jon Hitchcock, meteorologist in the National Weather Service Buffalo office.

Higher water levels can pose problems as spring progresses, but the record wet season will help a region recovering from an abnormally dry spring and summer last year. Groundwater has risen almost 2 feet since early August, which increases soil health and generally bodes well for agriculture.

"It's better to rebuild those deficits," said Sharon Bachman, agriculture and natural resources educator with Cornell Cooperative Extension of Erie County.

The news is promising for apple and grape growers who do not till the earth, Bachman said, although the lack of frozen ground makes it more difficult on farmers of field crops who must contend with rutted areas.

For corn growers in an annual, informal race to get sweet corn to market, the ground will likely be too wet for any planting this month, she said.

"It's mud season," Bachman said. "It's been mud season all winter."

A piece of positive news, Hitchcock said, is that Western New York has so far dodged the severe flooding that might accompany such a moist period.

Even with a major snowstorm in November and the blizzard in December, the snow melt was not accompanied by much rain, a combination that boosts chances of flooding. Warmer temperatures throughout most of winter meant the ground rarely froze, absorbing water rather than spurring runoff.

"Snow melt alone is usually not enough to create flooding," Hitchcock said.

Meteorologists with the weather station in Cheektowaga use rain and melted snow to calculate wetness. Hitchcock said conditions were ripe for a new record due to heavy, wet snow, several rainy days and generally warm temperatures.

Looking at NWS Buffalo's data of monthly mean temperatures over the last two decades, January and February this year were both more than 6 degrees above normal.

The weather service forecasts above-normal precipitation in the region during March and early April.

That means homeowners with basements should be vigilant, said Jon Stachura, a project manager for T-Mark Plumbing, Heating and Cooling, which installs and replaces sump pumps among its services.

"Keep an eye on your house – that's the biggest thing," Stachura advised. He urged residents to identify where their sump pump drains outside the house, inspect floor drains and consider a water-powered backup sump pump in case of emergency.

Patience will continue to be a virtue for at least a few weeks longer, too, when it comes to leaving your shoes at the door.