It's maple syrup time: 'We tapped most of our trees on snowshoes'

Some water is removed from the sap through reverse osmosis, which decreases the amount of water that must be boiled in the evaporator to produce the syrup.

Sap is about 2% sugar, and maple syrup out of a jug must be 66.5% sugar. It takes 43 gallons of 2% sap to make one gallon of syrup, Randall said.

Randall makes regular trips to his trees on his red Massey Ferguson 210 tractor. He walks around the trees, listening for sap leaking out of tubing.

“Squirrels seem to like to chew on the tubing, that causes leaks,” he said.

The season is over when the sap stops running, but no one knows how long it will be from year to year.

“I’ve seen seasons as short as a week, and as long as six weeks. It’s all weather dependent,” Randall said.

This weekend is the second and final Maple Weekend this year in New York State, where maple syrup producers open their sugar shacks to the public to see how it is made, and to taste some maple products.

Sap is running when the nights are cold and the days are warm, and if it gets too warm, buds start to form on the trees and the season is over.

“Those buds ready to do their thing, and once that happens, the chemistry of sap changes and we’re done,” Randall said. “We don’t stop when we get tired, that would have been the second day of the season. It's over with when the chemistry changes, and that doesn't reset until next year.”

