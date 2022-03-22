It's maple syrup time: 'We tapped most of our trees on snowshoes'

It’s March, the sap is running and the sugar shacks are busy boiling it into syrup.
But the work starts weeks before that.
“We usually start really in earnest after New Year’s Day," maple farmer Eric Randall said.
Each year in Alexander, as winter gives way to spring, freezing cold nights and warm days signal to the maple trees that the growing season ha…
His “small to midsize” operation in Castile and Alexander in Genesee and Wyoming counties taps nearly 3,000 trees.
“We try to be tapped by the first of February. That didn’t work all that good this year because we had a really tough winter and a lot of snow,” Randall said. “It’s the first year in a lot of years that we tapped most of our trees on snowshoes.”
Randall, 75, has been tapping trees and boiling sap for most of his life. He was able continue even while he was a professor at SUNY Buffalo State, and then as dean of the College of Science in the Pennsylvania State system in Edinboro, Pa. He comes from a long line of maple farmers, with family maple records going back to 1848 in Java.
“Most sugar makers, our ancestors, were all farmers, it was an adjunct to dairy farms and sheep farms at a slack time of the season. It was too cold to start planting crops, and most of the cows had dried off,” he said.
But today’s maple farmer relies on modern technology. Instead of buckets hanging on trees to catch the sap, Randalls Heritage Maple has 22 miles of tubing connecting taps in trees in Castile to a 500-gallon tank in a trailer.
Support Local Journalism
Some water is removed from the sap through reverse osmosis, which decreases the amount of water that must be boiled in the evaporator to produce the syrup.
Sap is about 2% sugar, and maple syrup out of a jug must be 66.5% sugar. It takes 43 gallons of 2% sap to make one gallon of syrup, Randall said.
Randall makes regular trips to his trees on his red Massey Ferguson 210 tractor. He walks around the trees, listening for sap leaking out of tubing.
“Squirrels seem to like to chew on the tubing, that causes leaks,” he said.
The season is over when the sap stops running, but no one knows how long it will be from year to year.
“I’ve seen seasons as short as a week, and as long as six weeks. It’s all weather dependent,” Randall said.
This weekend is the second and final Maple Weekend this year in New York State, where maple syrup producers open their sugar shacks to the public to see how it is made, and to taste some maple products.
Sap is running when the nights are cold and the days are warm, and if it gets too warm, buds start to form on the trees and the season is over.
“Those buds ready to do their thing, and once that happens, the chemistry of sap changes and we’re done,” Randall said. “We don’t stop when we get tired, that would have been the second day of the season. It's over with when the chemistry changes, and that doesn't reset until next year.”