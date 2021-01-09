'It's just an ideal day for football' – A home playoff game like no other

On their way into Bills Stadium on Saturday for the team's first home playoff game in nearly a quarter of a century and for the first time since Covid-19 hit, Tim Wangler, his son, his nephew and a close family friend stopped by the brick laid in front of the stadium that honors his late father, Jim Wangler Sr.
He was a lifelong Bills fan who died months after the team’s final Super Bowl appearance in 1994. His son, Tyler Wangler, poured a little Labatt Blue Light on his grandfather’s brick and rubbed the liquid in before he laid flat on the ground and gave it a kiss.
The limited attendance – less than a tenth of the normal crowd – wasn't going to make the game any less exciting to the Wanglers.
“As pumped as we are," Tim Wangler said of BillsMafia, "we will absolutely make it feel like 70,000.”
They were right.
While only 6,700 or so fans were allowed at the game, they were spaced out in a way to make it feel and sound like a much bigger and much louder crowd.
“I still think it’s going to be energetic. We’ve been waiting all year,” said Patrick Fuller, who came out from the Watkins Glen area with his stepdad for the game. “It doesn’t end today.”
With bars and restaurants in Erie County still barred from serving customers indoors because of the state's Covid-19 restriction in orange zones, Chippewa Street took the Bills-watching party outside.
Chippewa was blocked off to traffic from Delaware Avenue to Franklin Street and about 270 fans sat four to a table at 67 round tables spread out on the street, although most were not wearing masks while they were seated and watching the game.
Soho owner Jay Manno said the Bills watch party sold out within 12 hours.
"It's just a feel-good thing all the way around," Manno said. “This is Bills fans celebrating a great Bills team."
Rec Room and SoHo were serving the food and drinks.
SoHo was doing pizza, mozzarella sticks, beef on weck and chicken wing sliders. There were two large screen TVs, one at either end, with speakers pumping out the game broadcast. Manno said he hopes, if the Bills take care of business on the field today, to do this again next week and to block off more of Chippewa to fit in additional fans.
Melissa Leone of West Seneca shared a $200 table and bottles of White Claw hard seltzer with three friends, while four other friends sat at a neighboring table.
“This is the first time being AFC East champions since I was 2 years old,” she said. “This is the perfect opportunity to support local businesses and do something we’ll remember when we’re older.”
Leone said she was confident the Bills would win because of the quarterback whose jersey she wore: "Josh Allen, he's my boy."
“It’s definitely been a lot of fun,” said Sarah Zulawski of South Buffalo, also wearing Zubaz pants and also too young to remember a Bills playoff win. “I’m sure when we get the first touchdown it’s going to go crazy.”
Zulawski was right. When Josh Allen connected with Dawson Knox in the end zone in the first quarter, fans went nuts, jumped out of their seats and danced to the Shout song before it ended and an announcer said, “Ladies and gentlemen please be seated again now.”
I have a feeling 6,700 #Bills fans are gonna make lot of noise! #playoffs pic.twitter.com/s9xUiQx8RE— Sharon Cantillon (@SharonCantillon) January 9, 2021
In Orchard Park, it was a game day like no other.
Prohibition 2020 at Abbott Road and Southwestern Boulevard, which normally would have been packed, served pregame brunch to 20 socially distanced fans. The bar was slated to have the same number of patrons during the game, said owner Ben Bell.
“We sold out Monday,” Bell said. “We’re missing the tailgating. We’re missing the huge crowds.” But he added it’s nice to have a home playoff game after so many years.
Getting vehicles into the assigned parking lots at the stadium was going smoothly and there was no wait at all at 11:45 at Gate 5 for BillsMafia entering the stadium during their assigned window.
Sam Stipkovits of Lockport came to his first playoff game with his mother, Joni Armitage. Armitage said she is “100%” convinced the Bills will win.
“Even though I love Frank Reich,” Joni said of the Colts head coach and ex-Bill. “He can wait,” Sam added.
With so many fans unable to attend in person, supermarkets were jammed with people holding game-watching parties at home.
There was a steady flow of customers at Tops Markets on McKinley Parkway doing last-minute shopping at about 12:30 p.m.
Jeannine Allen was there with her brother Jason Garra to pick up Labatt Blue for her beer-battered onion rings and because “I forgot the ketchup for the sliders.”
Garra said: “This is the most pumped the city has been in 25 years.”
Allen said this season was tough because for the past 15 years she worked inside the stadium on the crew handing out giveaway items to fans as they entered, a role that gave her the chance to watch the game for free. “Never missed a game,” she said.
Allen, no relation to the Bills QB of the same last name -- “I wish!” -- said her family knows how psyched she is for the team. “Everything was Bills for Christmas this year," she said.
Inside the stadium, Dan Voegtly of the Town of Tonawanda said it was easy to get inside the stadium and to have his photo ID and negative Covid-19 test result checked by employees.
He said stickers covered the seat numbers of seats the team had blocked off, and the closest fans to him were sitting two rows behind.
"I have end zone seats and they're pounding on the metal end zone seats making a lot of noise," he said by phone from the stadium at halftime. "Not the same as 70,000 people, but there's definitely noise."
The team's performance has been touch and go in the first half, and the Colts were making a game of it but Voegtly said he's looking forward to the second half.
"Everybody's happy. It's warm. It's sunny," he said. "It's just an ideal day for football."
I’m reporting from outside Bills Stadium as #BillsMafia starts trickling in for today’s game against the Colts. Ralph is ready for the first home playoff game in 24 years. pic.twitter.com/r5OmMv5AHn— Stephen T Watson (@buffaloscribe) January 9, 2021
Maki Becker