'It's just an ideal day for football' – A home playoff game like no other

On their way into Bills Stadium on Saturday for the team's first home playoff game in nearly a quarter of a century and for the first time since Covid-19 hit, Tim Wangler, his son, his nephew and a close family friend stopped by the brick laid in front of the stadium that honors his late father, Jim Wangler Sr.

He was a lifelong Bills fan who died months after the team’s final Super Bowl appearance in 1994. His son, Tyler Wangler, poured a little Labatt Blue Light on his grandfather’s brick and rubbed the liquid in before he laid flat on the ground and gave it a kiss.

The limited attendance – less than a tenth of the normal crowd – wasn't going to make the game any less exciting to the Wanglers.

“As pumped as we are," Tim Wangler said of BillsMafia, "we will absolutely make it feel like 70,000.”

They were right.

While only 6,700 or so fans were allowed at the game, they were spaced out in a way to make it feel and sound like a much bigger and much louder crowd.

“I still think it’s going to be energetic. We’ve been waiting all year,” said Patrick Fuller, who came out from the Watkins Glen area with his stepdad for the game. “It doesn’t end today.”