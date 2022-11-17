'It's going to hit hard': WNY braces for a snowstorm that will affect driving, schools, church and even the Bills

How sure are forecasters that the expected winter storm will be one for the record books?

Let us count the ways:

• A Buffalo Bills home game was moved to a different city.

• Every school in Erie County will be closed Friday.

• Trucks were banned from highways, Amtrak trains were canceled, the Greyhound station was closed and the number of canceled flights out of Buffalo was piling up.

• The bishop of Buffalo gave special dispensation for Catholics to skip Mass this Sunday.

• And maybe the biggest sign of all: Jim Cantore, star weather reporter for the Weather Channel, was in town.

"What we're talking about is a major, major storm," Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a news conference Thursday. "This is considered an extreme event – an extreme weather event. That means it's dangerous. It also means it's life-threatening."

During an appearance inside the Thruway maintenance facility, Hochul implored the people of Western New York to use their winter weather know-how and stay home until the snow lets up.

While forecasts can vary, meteorologists with the National Weather Service said Thursday they expected the worst of the snowstorm to hit the Buffalo metro area into Friday night.

The snow band was expected to remain in place all day Friday dropping several feet of snow; if the band becomes stationary, it could mean up to 5 feet in the hardest hit areas. The worst of the storm was expected to hit a line from South Buffalo to Lancaster, the weather service said.

The first snowfall began Wednesday well south of Buffalo. A somewhat disorganized lake-effect band hit farther north than expected Wednesday evening coating roads in the Southtowns with slippery snow. But for the most part, it made its home for the night over the Boston Hills and western Southern Tier area where by midnight some places saw 10 inches of snow.

By midday Thursday, it was petering out but the new, more powerful and even dangerous lake-effect band was forming over Lake Erie.

Said National Weather Service meteorologist Liz Jurkowski: "Once it hits it's going to hit hard. It's not going to mess around."

On Friday, Buffalo and the Northtowns could see another foot to 18 inches during the day and another 10 to 16 inches Friday night.

The Southtowns are forecast to get a little less, 8 to 12 inches during the day and 7 to 11 at night.

By Saturday, the band is expected to move north – Grand Island and parts of Niagara County, including Niagara Falls. About a foot of snow is expected in this area.

That may give the Buffalo metro area time to clean up.

But the storm won't be done; it is expected to sweep down across the whole region by Saturday night.

"That will bring another burst of snow pretty much everywhere," meteorologist Kirk Apffel said.

It's expected to keep moving through Saturday, so accumulations won't be as dramatic, before it ends up back down across the Southern Tier.

By Sunday, it's expected that snow showers will linger, but the worst of the snow will be over.

However, winds will still be blowing, with gusts up to 30 mph.

It's not yet known if the snow will be blowing around. That depends, Jurkowski said, on how wet the snow it is. If it's heavy wet snow as the Southtowns saw Wednesday night, it should stay put and not cause visibility problems. However, if it's dry and fluffy, that would cause blowing and drifting snow.

Forecasters have been warning of this storm for days and officials have taken heed. A day after Buffalo Public Schools officials announced that Friday would be a snow day, it was announced that every school in Erie County would be closed.

Later Thursday, Buffalo Bishop Michael W. Fisher announced that Catholics in the affected areas of the storm would be excused from attending Mass this weekend. He encouraged them to watch live streams of services where possible.

In a sign of just how disruptive the storm is expected to be, the NFL game between Thruway rivals the Bills and the Cleveland Browns would be moved to Detroit. In a statement, the Bills said the game was moved, "due to public safety concerns and out an abundance of caution in light of the ongoing weather emergency in western New York."

If this sounds familiar, the Bills played a "home" game in 2014 in Detroit, when the Wall of Snow storm paralyzed the region for days.

Much of the uncertainty about when, where and how bad the storm will be has a simple if frustrating answer: predicting a lake-effect storm isn't simple.

For this weather event, meteorologists could see the ingredients of the storm coming together – freezing temperatures from the north, winds swirling from the southwest and a still-warm Lake Erie.

By midday Thursday, they observed that it would form into an intense lake-effect band that was expected to hit the Buffalo metro area right around 10 p.m.

The band will "wobble," Jurkowski said, and that can make a huge difference in location and snow amounts.

"A 1-degree shift can put it a mile or 2 miles south," she said.

The band was expected to set up and remain over the Buffalo metro region from Thursday night into Friday night.

But the exact area where it would settle could change based on the wind.

Wednesday night, for instance, the forecast predicted a lake-effect band would mainly impact the most southern parts of Erie County and the Southern Tier. But the band ended up drifting a little further north leaving several inches of slippery, heavy snow on roads in the Southtowns, including Hamburg and East Aurora. Still, the Boston Hills got the highest snow total from Wednesday night, with nearly a foot.

"We don't know exactly what nature is going to throw at you," Jurkowski said.