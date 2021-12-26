'It's embarrassing': Tonawanda, hourly union deadlocked over MLK holiday

Blue-collar workers in the town already receive 12 holidays, including their own birthday and a floating holiday to use whenever they wish, and two more half-day holidays.

"I don't think it's fair to the town residents that we give them more, unless they want to open up contract negotiations to put everything on the table," said Emminger, who added the town made a push to mark the holiday when negotiating the last blue-collar collective bargaining agreement in 2018.

Adams insisted his members do want to mark the King holiday, but the town never made it a priority in negotiations for previous contracts.

The deadlock means Adams' members are coming into work on Jan. 17 – but without their supervisors, nearly all of whom are members of the white-collar union now taking the day as a holiday.

"Our workers could 100% do our jobs without the bosses there," Adams said.

Emminger, however, disagreed.

That's why the town has opted to have the hourly workers come in that day to a centralized location for training in topics such as workplace safety. The same thing will happen on Juneteenth in 2022.