'It's embarrassing': Tonawanda, hourly union deadlocked over MLK holiday

In 2022, for the first time, the Town of Tonawanda's white-collar workers will mark Martin Luther King Jr. Day as an official holiday.
However, the town's blue-collar workers will, once again, come to work on the day dedicated to the trailblazing leader of this country's civil rights movement.
In fact, because most supervisors will be off that day, the town plans to have the hourly employees sit through workplace training sessions.
"As it sits today, we are reporting to work as normal," Jason Adams, president of the Hourly Employees Association and an operator in the Highway Department, said in a recent interview.
The town blames union leadership for not accepting the same swap of paid holidays approved by the salaried workers. The hourly union, for its part, insists the town supervisor reneged on a deal.
Either way, the standoff leaves Tonawanda among a shrinking number of local governments that do not recognize King's birthday as an official holiday for all employees.
"They refuse to recognize Dr. Martin Luther King, and it's embarrassing to the town," Supervisor Joseph H. Emminger said of the union.
Not every local employer recognizes King's birthday as an official holiday. Most area school districts do, for example, but employees at many private companies still report for work that day.
The Buffalo News in 2020 contacted the 14 largest municipalities in Erie County, as well as Niagara Falls, and all marked the holiday, though for several it depended on the bargaining unit to determine which employees worked and which took the day off. And a group of smaller cities, towns and villages let the day pass unobserved.
In Tonawanda, as in many other suburban governments, nearly all elected officials and municipal employees are white. For example, Adams said his nearly 200-member union has no Black members.
It's possible honoring King would be a higher priority if more leaders and members of the workforce were people of color, but King's legacy of social activism should be recognized by all Americans, said the Rev. Mark E. Blue, president of the Buffalo chapter of the NAACP.
"If it wasn’t for civil rights, a lot of the rights that people have now, they would not have," Blue said. "Martin Luther King was a very integral part of history, of the history of America, and we need to definitely celebrate that."
Town of Tonawanda police officers have observed the King holiday since 2011, when they agreed to swap their birthday holiday for MLK Day. The department remains open and officers working that day receive holiday pay.
Town officials for a decade struggled to negotiate a new contract with the white-collar Salaried Workers Association.
An agreement finally came together this fall, and the deal included a swap of holidays for the salaried workers: They gave up their birthday holiday and, in exchange, receive King's day and Juneteenth as holidays.
The blue-collar Hourly Employees Association is working under a contract that remains in effect through 2024.
Emminger went to Adams to offer this union the same, 2-for-1 holiday swap the white-collar union accepted during bargaining.
Adams said his members won't agree to the straight, 2-for-1 holiday swap, but he and the supervisor engaged in a back-and-forth discussion early in December over an addition to the proposal.
Adams said he and Emminger shook on a deal.
"We actually came to an agreement," Adams said, adding, "It's my understanding that the supervisor wanted to make the deal and the Town Board did not."
Emminger, however, said he only agreed to take the proposal to the Town Board, which turned it down. Neither Emminger nor Adams would say what the union requested in addition to the holiday swap.
Of course, the town simply could provide King's day as a holiday for this group of workers. But Emminger said adding two paid holidays – King's day and Juneteenth – without the union giving back anything in return isn't financially prudent.
Blue-collar workers in the town already receive 12 holidays, including their own birthday and a floating holiday to use whenever they wish, and two more half-day holidays.
"I don't think it's fair to the town residents that we give them more, unless they want to open up contract negotiations to put everything on the table," said Emminger, who added the town made a push to mark the holiday when negotiating the last blue-collar collective bargaining agreement in 2018.
Adams insisted his members do want to mark the King holiday, but the town never made it a priority in negotiations for previous contracts.
The deadlock means Adams' members are coming into work on Jan. 17 – but without their supervisors, nearly all of whom are members of the white-collar union now taking the day as a holiday.
"Our workers could 100% do our jobs without the bosses there," Adams said.
Emminger, however, disagreed.
That's why the town has opted to have the hourly workers come in that day to a centralized location for training in topics such as workplace safety. The same thing will happen on Juneteenth in 2022.
"It's better than giving them a day off for nothing," Emminger said. "They're doing something with their time, which will eventually help the town."
Blue, the NAACP chapter president, said it doesn't matter who's at fault: The larger issue is the continuing failure to mark King's day as a holiday for all town employees and the message this sends.
Still, if this group of employees is going to work that day, Blue has an idea to add to the training agenda.
"Civil rights training – the history of civil rights – and even teach on implicit bias," he said.