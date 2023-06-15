Thousands of runners and walkers are expected to pour into the streets around Delaware Park tonight for the annual JP Morgan Corporate Challenge.

Here are five things to know about the race:

• This is the 41st time the event has been held in Buffalo. It was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

• The 3.5-mile race, which starts in the park and sends runners down Delaware Avenue to Gates Circle where they make their way back, will start at 6:25 p.m. on Amherst Street between Nottingham Terrace and Colvin Avenue. The finish line is on the park's ring road.

• Participants are encouraged to use official race shuttles from SUNY Buffalo State. Shuttles will leave from the parking lots to the event site from 4 to 6 p.m. Return trips will be from 8 to 10 p.m. The shuttle drop-off and pickup spot are on Nottingham Terrace, near the finish area.

• Roads will be closed at intervals starting at 5 p.m. Amherst Street, between Colvin and Nottingham, will be closed from 5 to 8:15 p.m. Portions of Delaware, Nottingham and Middlesex Road, and exits from the Scajaquada Expressway (Route 198) to Delaware will be closed starting around 6 p.m. Ring road inside the park will be closed from 5 to 10 p.m. for the event.

• This year’s beneficiary will be City Year Buffalo, a nonprofit organization that recruits and trains student success coaches to serve in underserved local schools.