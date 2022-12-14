It's beginning to look a lot like Buffalo in December: Rain, sleet and then lake-effect snow on the way

Get ready for a wintry mix of rain, sleet, wind and snow – and then the possibility of "significant" lake-effect snow on the weekend with 9 inches or more of snow in the most persistent lake snow areas.

The National Weather Service office in Buffalo has issued a variety of advisories and watches regarding the storm that start going into effect early Thursday.

There's the possibility of freezing rain across most of Western New York through Thursday morning, although only the higher terrain will likely see any accumulating ice. But even just a little can make roads slippery, said meteorologist Jim Mitchell on Wednesday.

"It doesn't take much," he said.

Winds could be strong, too, with gusts as high as 55 mph in the Southern Tier and about 40 mph in the Buffalo metro area.

For the Buffalo metro area, Thursday should see a mix of rain and snow and later mostly rain through the afternoon.

By Thursday night as temperatures begin to drop, some areas may see some snow while others will continue to have rain.

The temperatures will continue to drop on Friday, and that will likely bring some light snow showers.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"Nothing we can't handle," Mitchell said.

Ask Don Paul: Do volcanoes emit more carbon dioxide than humans? Don Paul answers this week's weather-related question, then takes a look at the forecast for Western New York.

On Friday afternoon, the temperature is expected to warm up enough for the snow showers to turn to rain showers.

But then a much colder blast will arrive in the region by Friday night when a lake-effect snow band is expected to set up.

It's still too early to determine where that might be, but right now it appears it will be northeast of Lake Erie – the Buffalo metro area going toward the airport.

"It won't be too strong," he said.

On Saturday, the band is likely to shift north, possibly as far north as Niagara County, and then eventually back south and then settling over the far south of Erie County and ski country.

On Wednesday afternoon, the weather service meteorologists warned that total snow accumulations of 9 inches or more were possible in some areas.

The Southtowns, including Orchard Park, could be within the band for the entire duration of the lake-effect storm.

If you're headed to the Bills-Dolphins game Saturday night – or any other outdoor events in the Southtowns – you will need to be mindful of the weather, Mitchell said. "Lake effect could be impacting that area at that time," he said.