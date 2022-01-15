'It's beautiful weather for football,' Bills fans say, brushing off the cold

Saturday's game rivaled that game, with temperatures in the single digits. But the couple was incredulous when asked whether they thought about watching the Patriots game from the confines of their Boston, N.Y., home.

"No way," Rick Genesse said. "This is generational. The last time the Bills were this good was in the '90s."

Genesse and his wife rented an RV for the occasion and showed up Friday night. When it got cold, they started a fire.

"It's beautiful weather for football," Julie Genesse said.

That statement is only true if you come prepared, like Andy Madden of Lexington, S.C., did.

Madden, 41, strolled through the RV lot with a beer in his left hand and a cigar in his right. The Corning native brought his two sons, ages 10 and 11, up from the South to experience a Bills game, weather and all.

"I wanted to get them in Buffalo and see the elements firsthand," Madden said. "Plus, we only have what, a year left in this stadium?"

Madden had simple advice for his sons about dressing warm.

"It's just layers," he said. "Get good layers."