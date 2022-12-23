'It's arrived': 33,500 without power as storm begins to clobber Buffalo Niagara region

Erie County officials early Friday outlined preparations for the Christmastime storm that already has started to hammer the region, leaving 33,500 people without power across Western New York at 10:45 a.m.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Public Works Commissioner William Geary Jr. gave a briefing at 8 a.m., one hour after a blizzard warning and travel advisory took effect in the county. States of emergency also are in place for the county and for New York State as a whole.

"It's arrived," Poloncarz said. "You can look outside our windows here at the emergency operation center in Cheektowaga and realize that the changeover to the snow has occurred."

A travel ban in the county took effect at 9:30 a.m.

The rain soaking the region was turning to snow, Poloncarz said, severely limiting visibility when combined with gusting wind.

"So we'll go from where it's raining to starting to have ice and snow and then have a flash freeze with everything that has been, basically, inundated with water over the last 24 hours due to the rain," Poloncarz said. "So we're entering a critical period."

The county has seen gusting earlier Friday, and some minor tree damage, the county executive said.

"But nothing like we're expecting later today, when we have the exceptional gusts that approach 70 miles per hour," he said.

Geary said the Department of Public Works started 12-hour shifts, with a new crew coming on the job at 4 a.m., and will continue this way on around-the-clock operations through the duration of the storm.

He said the county had 35 plow trucks on the road, putting down a heavier brine mixture to salt road surfaces in advance of the rain turning to ice as temperatures fall today. A couple of inches of heavy, wet snow was expected by noon, Geary said.

The deteriorating visibility will affect the department's ability to get to county roads, Geary said.

"There is going to come a point in time today – it's not maybe, but it's just when – we're probably going to have to pull trucks off the road," he said. "And we may have to pull them off for a significant amount of time."

Power outages will be a serious problem, Geary said, and utility crews will be limited at times in their response because of the anticipated blizzard-force winds.

"Crews trying to get out to react to that to energize or fix those lines are probably not gonna be able to till we get below 40 miles per hour on the winds, which may not be till Sunday morning," Geary said. "So this is gonna be a long event. Hopefully everybody stocked up during the week."

As of 10:45 a.m., National Grid had reported 12,691 customers without power in Erie County and New York State Electric & Gas had reported 14,125 customers had lost power in the county.

Across the eight counties of Western New York, 33,481 customers of the two utilities were without power, including 1,871 in Chautauqua County and 1,615 in Niagara County.

Poloncarz said Erie County has activated a phone number, 716-858-SNOW, for people to call with serious, non-life-threatening medical issues, such as needing access to dialysis or cancer treatment. Anyone with an emergency or life-threatening situation should call 911.

He also repeated concerns about flooding along the shoreline in Evans, Hamburg, Buffalo and along the Niagara River up to Niagara Falls.

"I saw that the prediction was that it will be 4 feet above flood stage in the Buffalo downtown area," Poloncarz said. "That's a significant amount of water."

And Poloncarz said the county, which names winter storms after locally brewed beers, has named this weekend's event Winter Storm Whiteout, after the IPA produced by Flying Bison Brewing Co.