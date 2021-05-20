'It's all over': Louie's Foot Long Hot Dogs turns off grill after 70 years

Everything from the chili to the batter for the onion rings is based on a recipe developed by their father and is prepared without measuring the ingredients.

However, Turco said, the years of working long hours through the spring, summer and fall have taken a physical toll.

He never opened for the 2020 season because of Covid-19 concerns. He said he considered retiring then, but was convinced by an acquaintance to show him the ropes of running the business in the hopes he would take over from the Turco family.

Angelo Turco and Lopian don't have children, and their other siblings – and their children – aren't interested in carrying on with the restaurant.

Turco in March began taking his acquaintance through all the steps of preparing to open and to run the restaurant, but soon realized the acquaintance wasn't ready.

Further, Turco and Lopian had trouble finding enough workers to keep up with demand.

On Saturday, for example, Lopian said the line at its peak wrapped around the building, twice, but no customers complained.

They closed Sunday to give themselves a chance to catch their breath. Monday, no other workers showed up, forcing the siblings to manage the lunch crunch on their own.