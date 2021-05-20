 Skip to main content
'It's all over': Louie's Foot Long Hot Dogs turns off grill after 70 years
Louie's Footlong Hot Dogs Closes

Angelo Turco and his sister Debbie inside Louie's Footlong Hotdogs in Tonawanda on Thursday, May 20, 2021.

 Mark Mulville/Buffalo News

The lunch rush at Louie's Foot Long Hot Dogs didn't ebb until just before 4 p.m. Monday, when Angelo Turco and his sister Debbie Lopian finally came up for air after serving the crowds on their own all afternoon.

Turco, who had considered retiring a year ago but reopened this spring for the business' 70th anniversary season, embraced Lopian in the empty restaurant and said he was done.

FOOD LEGEND ENJOYS BEING LINK TO PAST

Hot dog moguls have their mentors, just as baseball players or concert pianists do. That’s why Louis Turco, who owns legendary Louie’s Foot Long Hot Dogs near Sheridan Park, still finds himself pondering Pat’s. Pat’s hot dog stand stood at the corner of Sheridan and Parker. Owned by identical twins Charlie and Pat Scime, it opened soon after World

"I gave her a big hug and said, 'It's all over,'" Turco said.

And with that, the siblings closed the Town of Tonawanda institution that dates back to 1951, when their late father, Louis Turco, opened the joint and where he claimed to have invented the foot-long hot dog. Generations flocked to the foot of Sheridan Drive for charcoal-broiled hot dogs, curly-Q fries, milkshakes and numerous culinary innovations.

The siblings said they no longer can handle the physical strain of working seven days a week, struggled to find reliable help this spring and realized there's no one ready to take over the restaurant.

But after five decades in the business, it will take some time for the closing to sink in.

"This was my life," Lopian said. "It was like someone cut off my right arm."

Louis Turco learned how to cook for a big crowd in the Army. After the service, he returned to his job at Bell Aircraft, but dreamed of opening a restaurant.

He selected the spot at 69 Grand Island Blvd., near the Sheridan Park Golf Course and the future on- and off-ramps from Sheridan Drive to the 190.

Angelo Turco said his father was seeking an attention-grabbing menu item when he came up with the foot-long hot dog. Louie's initially served foot-long dogs on regular-sized buns, because no one made the longer buns and old-timers still order their dogs that way.

This is a good place to note that Louie's Foot Long Hot Dogs is not to be confused with Louie's Texas Red Hots, the chain Louie Galanes started in 1967 in Buffalo.

Angelo Turco, 57, said he was about 5 and his sister Debbie, 65, was about 12 when they started working with their father.

The siblings moved to spin-off locations – Lopian to one in the Main Place Mall food court and Turco to a spot on Elmwood Avenue – while their father continued to run the original restaurant. The outposts eventually closed and, after their father died in 2013, Turco and Lopian returned to the original site.

The Grand Island Boulevard location is a seasonal restaurant, open April through November.

Angelo Turco said he's proud of the menu offerings introduced in recent years, from the loganberry iced tea to the Elvis milkshake (chocolate, peanut butter and banana), and he believes the food has never been better.

Everything from the chili to the batter for the onion rings is based on a recipe developed by their father and is prepared without measuring the ingredients.

However, Turco said, the years of working long hours through the spring, summer and fall have taken a physical toll.

He never opened for the 2020 season because of Covid-19 concerns. He said he considered retiring then, but was convinced by an acquaintance to show him the ropes of running the business in the hopes he would take over from the Turco family.

Angelo Turco and Lopian don't have children, and their other siblings – and their children – aren't interested in carrying on with the restaurant.

Turco in March began taking his acquaintance through all the steps of preparing to open and to run the restaurant, but soon realized the acquaintance wasn't ready.

Further, Turco and Lopian had trouble finding enough workers to keep up with demand.

On Saturday, for example, Lopian said the line at its peak wrapped around the building, twice, but no customers complained.

They closed Sunday to give themselves a chance to catch their breath. Monday, no other workers showed up, forcing the siblings to manage the lunch crunch on their own.

"We felt like we got run over like a dump truck, just the two of us holding down the fort," Turco said.

When Turco told Lopian it was time to close, she initially thought he meant for the day.

Turco posted the news on Facebook later the same day, inspiring an outpouring of nostalgic responses from fans.

Shutting down wasn't an easy decision, the siblings said, but they say they're convinced it was the right time to do it.

"I retired under my own terms and I retired on top," Turco said.

He said he plans to lease out the building, but he's not interested in selling the business to someone else because he doesn't want to diminish the brand his family worked so hard to build over 70 years.

Lopian said she thinks her father, who famously said he wanted to be buried in a hot-dog-shaped coffin, would be at peace with their decision to shut off the grill and close the doors for good.

"I think he would have told my brother and me, 'It's time,' " she said.

