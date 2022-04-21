'It's all about air quality': Metro Bus No. 2251 marks turning point in Buffalo Niagara's transit history

Robert Griffin slid behind the wheel of Metro bus No. 2251 Tuesday afternoon, shifted into gear and smoothly drifted out of the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority's Cold Spring garage.

With hardly a sound, No. 2251 immediately accelerated, and certainly without exhaust fumes outside. That's because, unlike any other vehicle Griffin has commanded in his 22 years as a Metro bus operator, this one was electric.

"It's cutting edge, very rewarding," Griffin said. "I enjoy it."

The big Metro bus Griffin piloted Tuesday on a test run around Buffalo's East Side represents a turning point in NFTA history.

At the vanguard of a $10 million order of 10 new electric buses from the New Flyer Co. of Winnipeg and St. Cloud, Minn., the big transit vehicle marks the authority's resolve to eventually convert to an all-electric fleet – all part of state and national efforts to move transit away from the internal combustion engine and its dirty carbon footprint.

The effort will prove expensive, as No. 2251 carries a price tag of almost $1 million, compared to about $550,000 for a new diesel bus. But because national and state policy assigns a top priority to reducing and even eliminating engine emissions, the goal is now an authority priority, too.

"In the end, it's all about air quality," said Jeffrey Sweet, the NFTA's equipment engineer who oversees the transition. "That's behind this move to go electric."

The NFTA now maintains a fleet of 330 full size buses – 1/3 powered by diesel engines, 1/3 diesel-electric hybrids and 1/3 by compressed natural gas. It has no real goal for a complete conversion to electric, and future bus purchases will still include some with fuel-powered engines. But Sweet says the authority will grab electrics when money is available as part of the regular replacement of buses reaching 15-years-old.

Plans now call for the Cold Spring garage to be ready for electric operation by fall, and to convert one-third of the fleet in five to six years.

"After that, we'll have a better idea as to how this new technology is serving Western New York," authority spokesman Michael Martineck said.

Electric buses and their batteries, Sweet said, possess their own "peculiarities," but still feature steering, suspension and braking systems similar to the old gas guzzlers. But with no engine or transmission, they have fewer parts and boast a vast reduction of diesel fuel purchase. And because they travel a known amount of miles, NFTA route planners can accordingly schedule their runs and recharging times based on miles, stops and time required.

"We can take it up to Lockport or up and down Utica Street all day," Sweet said.

The test trials also include implementing a "sound system" on the outside of the almost silent vehicle that provides an artificial "white noise" to let passengers and pedestrians know it is approaching.

"It's a white noise with a mechanical twang to it," Sweet said. "Some people compare it to a vacuum cleaner."

Just how far and under what conditions electric buses will serve Metro passengers remains at the heart of the testing now under way for No. 2251. Arriving on April 4 from New Flyer's St. Cloud plant, Sweet and his crew allowed little rest for their new vehicle. Sweet, who broke into the NFTA at the dawn of Metro Rail and its electric vehicles in the 1980s, is assembling a totally new mindset that moves away from lining up buses at gas pumps to parking overnight at charging stations.

At the Cold Spring garage, crews are already installing substations outside the facility as part of an $8.2 million upgrade, re-enforcing the roof to support the massive charging units that have not yet arrived, but will feature pantographs (devices resembling a folding chair that connect Metro Rail cars to overhead centenary wires). Mere hose-like cables charging electric cars are not nearly powerful enough for a bus and its two tons of batteries.

But Cold Spring offers all kinds of space, and the state Power Authority and National Grid have emerged as willing partners, Sweet said. The Power Authority assisted the NFTA with the concept and design, and manages construction of the power station, Martineck said. Cost of electricity and the charging equipment it requires, he added, will figure heavily in the studies surrounding No. 2251 and those that will follow.

"We'll learn as the buses come into the system, and measure what we need for each route we operate," Sweet said. "As we gather that information, we can tell the time it takes to charge a bus.

"And you have to operate the buses, not just plant $1 million in each and hope we hit the right spot," he added. "If what we do doesn't work, we'll change."

Buffalo and its cold winters present another challenge – heat for an electric bus. Sweet explained that each bus will be equipped with a 225 hp diesel engine to power heaters, since electric buses produce no excess heat on their own and batteries fail below 40 degrees. The auxiliary diesels provide reliable heat for a bus stranded during a snowstorm, he said, and will prove cost effective – even if not totally zero emission.

"When you look at the cost of a bus and the needs of our passengers, it comes down to not lowering the bar," he said. "I feel we are not a good steward of the taxpayers' money if we pay $2 million for a bus (with batteries) for winter.

"It's designed for Buffalo," he added.

As Sweet sat back during No. 2251's test run on Tuesday, he said he feels good about overseeing such an historic transition. He wants to make sure it is done right, and that the NFTA does not miss out on embracing a new technology. On Tuesday, No. 2251 was performing just fine, and may enter revenue service in mid-May.

"We're going to learn a lot from this bus," he said.

