'It's about time': Cautious optimism on Canadian border reopening as families await details

“Canada would be in a position to welcome fully vaccinated travelers from all countries by early September,” the readout from the prime minister's office said. “He noted the ongoing discussions with the United States on reopening plans, and indicated that we could expect to start allowing fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents into Canada as of mid-August for non-essential travel.”

The release from Trudeau's office was otherwise lacking in specifics about the reopening.

For example, it did not say whether visiting Americans would have to take a Covid-19 test both before leaving the United States and after arriving in Canada, as returning Canadians now must do.

The U.S.-Canada land border closed to nonessential travel on March 21, 2020, early in the Covid-19 pandemic. The two nations have extended that closure on a monthly basis ever since.

The latest extension of the land border is scheduled to expire Wednesday. Trudeau's announcement implied it would be extended again for at least a couple of weeks, but not another full month.

That came as partial good news to Sandy Pearce of Fort Erie, who formed Families Are Essential, one of several groups that have been advocating to reopen the border.

