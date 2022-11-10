 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

'It's a total loss': Gram's Pierogi house burns down

  • Updated
  • 0
Gram's Pierogi House fire

A utility crew works in front of Gram's Pierogi Houes which was destroyed by a large fire last night in Angola, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

 Derek Gee/Buffalo News
The owner of Gram's Pierogi House in Angola  a name that should be familiar to Buffalo Bills fans  said his restaurant and home were destroyed in a fire that swept through the building Wednesday night.

"It's a total loss," Nathan Hawes said Thursday morning in a phone interview.

Matt Hawes, twin brother of owner Nate Hawes was on the scene last night as the fire consumed Gram’s Pierogi House in Angola. He shared video with The Buffalo News. 

The building is at 22 S. Main St. The restaurant and catering business, which specializes in Polish food, was downstairs, with two apartments upstairs. Hawes said he lived in the upper rear apartment with his 13-year-old daughter.

Wednesday night, Hawes said, he was home watching TV when "I heard a crackling noise."

He noticed an odor. "I opened my door and there was a fire on my front porch," he said.

"I left immediately. If I would have waited longer I wouldn't have been able to make it down. The fire was right around my stairway," he said.

Nathan Hawes describes how he discovered his apartment and restaurant were on fire and how the building is now a total loss.

Hawes said his tenants got out safely, too. His daughter was at a relative's home nearby when the fire broke out.

Huge flames shot out of the first and second floor of the building Wednesday night as multiple fire companies battled the blaze, according to photos posted to Facebook by Southtowns Scanners, which posts breaking news on social media sites.

The fire was reported at 9:47 p.m. It drew 19 fire departments and two ambulance crews. Multiple people were treated at the scene and taken to hospitals, but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening, Evans police said in a statement.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by Evans police and Erie County.

Hawes said he started his pierogi business seven years ago. Gram's was a restaurant and also a take-out business, selling pierogi, Polish sausage and golumpki.

"Anything Polish," Hawes said.

Gram's Pierogi House fire

Owner Nathan Hawes uses his phone while watching from across the street as demolition crews work after a fire last night destroyed Gram's Pierogi House in Angola, where Hawes lived in an apartment above the restaurant, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

He's also a vendor at Bills games, operating four stands.

"I have four food trailers. Three of them got lost in the fire," Hawes said.

Hawes didn't have insurance on the building. He was working through a list of work that needed to be done so that the house would be insurable, he said.

"We were about one year away where we would be able to have homeowners insurance," he said.

Gram's Pierogi House fire

A utility crew works in front of Gram's Pierogi Houes which was destroyed by a large fire last night in Angola, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Derek Gee/Buffalo News)

Last year, he put a new roof on the house, which cost $40,000. 

Hawes isn't sure what he'll do next. He is starting a GoFundMe fundraiser to help him get back on his feet.

"The future is not certain," he said.

