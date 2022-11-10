'It's a total loss': Gram's Pierogi house burns down

The owner of Gram's Pierogi House in Angola – a name that should be familiar to Buffalo Bills fans – said his restaurant and home were destroyed in a fire that swept through the building Wednesday night.

"It's a total loss," Nathan Hawes said Thursday morning in a phone interview.

The building is at 22 S. Main St. The restaurant and catering business, which specializes in Polish food, was downstairs, with two apartments upstairs. Hawes said he lived in the upper rear apartment with his 13-year-old daughter.

Wednesday night, Hawes said, he was home watching TV when "I heard a crackling noise."

He noticed an odor. "I opened my door and there was a fire on my front porch," he said.

"I left immediately. If I would have waited longer I wouldn't have been able to make it down. The fire was right around my stairway," he said.

Hawes said his tenants got out safely, too. His daughter was at a relative's home nearby when the fire broke out.

Huge flames shot out of the first and second floor of the building Wednesday night as multiple fire companies battled the blaze, according to photos posted to Facebook by Southtowns Scanners, which posts breaking news on social media sites.

The fire was reported at 9:47 p.m. It drew 19 fire departments and two ambulance crews. Multiple people were treated at the scene and taken to hospitals, but none of the injuries were considered life-threatening, Evans police said in a statement.

The cause of the fire was under investigation by Evans police and Erie County.

Hawes said he started his pierogi business seven years ago. Gram's was a restaurant and also a take-out business, selling pierogi, Polish sausage and golumpki.

"Anything Polish," Hawes said.

He's also a vendor at Bills games, operating four stands.

"I have four food trailers. Three of them got lost in the fire," Hawes said.

Hawes didn't have insurance on the building. He was working through a list of work that needed to be done so that the house would be insurable, he said.

"We were about one year away where we would be able to have homeowners insurance," he said.

Last year, he put a new roof on the house, which cost $40,000.

Hawes isn't sure what he'll do next. He is starting a GoFundMe fundraiser to help him get back on his feet.

"The future is not certain," he said.