'It's a mess': Record snow blankets metro Buffalo; Skyway reopens

If there was any doubt before, there shouldn't be now: Winter has arrived.
A record amount of snow pounded Buffalo, the Northtowns and the Erie-Niagara border on Saturday, dropping 17.9 inches to go with the 5.5 inches that fell on Christmas Day. Gusting winds of up to 30 mph made low 20-degree temperatures feel frigid, while creating hazardous driving conditions that caused the Skyway to shut down and travel advisories to be issued.
Southern Erie County, including Orchard Park, Hamburg, and Springville, received 12 to 16 inches of snow during the morning hours, according to the National Weather Service.
"It's a mess," said Fruit Belt resident Sonny Gee, as he struggled to clear a path of powdery snow from his driveway to Lemon Street. "I don't know if I'll make it or not."
The previous high amount of snow on Dec. 26 was set in 1956, when Buffalo received 10.7 inches.
Amanda Cosgrove, walking her French bulldog Otis on Seneca Street, said she and her puppy, who was experiencing snow for the first time, were "adjusting" to the weather.
"I'm used to it, but I still wasn't expecting this much," Cosgrove said. "You know, the first time it snows it's always a little shocking, I guess, even if you're from here."
The season's first lake effect snow pelted the Buffalo Niagara International Airport, forcing delays and cancellations, in addition to closing the Skyway.
The Skyway reopened Saturday evening as the snow band shifted south. Erie County also lifted its travel advisory.
Buffalo officials on Saturday said they expected city plows to focus on main thoroughfares and secondary streets throughout the night and move to residential neighborhoods on Sunday.
The city's alternate-side parking restrictions will resume Monday to accommodate plows.
While officials warned against travel in the conditions, few people appeared to be on the road during the holiday weekend snow storm.
A band of lake effect snow dropping 2 to 3 inches per hour blanketed a large swath of Erie County.
A warning remains in place for Southern Erie County, including Orchard Park, Hamburg and Springville, and Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties, through 5 a.m. Sunday.
The lake effect band shifted southward around 4 p.m. and was expected to add additional snow accumulation of 4 to 8 inches overnight, the National Weather Service said.
Driving conditions were challenging throughout the day.
"If you must travel within this band of heavy snow, be prepared for severe winter driving conditions with near-zero visibility and deep snow cover on roads," the weather service warned shortly before 7 a.m.
The southern flank of the band extended from Angola to Elma to Attica. The northern flank reached the southern Grand Island Bridge to Kenmore, Amherst Clarence and Akron.
Drier weather and a dusting or two of snow is expected on Sunday. It will also be a little less cold, with temperatures expected as high as 36 degrees.
Despite being a record-shattering day for snow, Wil Marie was among those taking Buffalo's winter conditions in stride on Saturday.
"There's a lot of snow and I don't like the cold, but it's alright," Marie said as she shoveled snow in front of her house on Swan Street.
Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News.