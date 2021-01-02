It's a girl! First baby of 2021 arrives at Oishei Children's Hospital

Western New York’s first baby of 2021 – a girl – arrived at 1:07 a.m. Friday in Oishei Children’s Hospital, Kaleida Health spokeswoman Elizabeth Ortolani reported.
Born prematurely, Addison Grace Wik, daughter of Melissa and Daniel Wik, weighed 3 pounds, 11 ounces, and is 13¾ inches long.
Addison is currently placed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the hospital. She and her parents received a gift package for first babies of the new year from Fisher-Price.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
