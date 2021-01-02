 Skip to main content
It's a girl! First baby of 2021 arrives at Oishei Children's Hospital
 Melissa and Daniel Wik with daughter Addison Grace Wik at Oishei Children's Hospital. (Photo provided by Kaleida Health)

Western New York’s first baby of 2021 – a girl – arrived at 1:07 a.m. Friday in Oishei Children’s Hospital, Kaleida Health spokeswoman Elizabeth Ortolani reported.

Born prematurely, Addison Grace Wik, daughter of Melissa and Daniel Wik, weighed 3 pounds, 11 ounces, and is 13¾ inches long.

Addison is currently placed in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the hospital. She and her parents received a gift package for first babies of the new year from Fisher-Price.

