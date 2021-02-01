'It's a gift I can give': Woman helps elderly loved ones find vaccines

It was well past midnight when Kathleen Riley – after hours and hours of trying to sign her elderly parents up to get their Covid-19 vaccines on the state appointment website using her desktop computer, tablet and cellphone – was finally able to even get on the site and set up appointments for them at ECC South.

It then occurred to Riley that the middle of the night might be the only chance to get such appointments, and she wondered if she might be able to help some other people, too.

"Then I did it for my brother, who is a teacher, and then my sister-in-law, who is double transplant recipient who could not get one anywhere," Riley said.

There is no question that the vaccination process in Buffalo and across the United States has been a mess, but it has been especially difficult for older people who are now eligible to receive the shots but often don't have the technical know-how to figure out how to get them.

In the weeks since, Riley has been trying to help as many people as she can to sign up for vaccine appointments.

How to make a Covid-19 vaccine appointment in Western New York Vaccine-eligible people have been able to make appointments to get inoculated since Monday. But limited vaccine supply means many will be waiting for some time.

"I just started messaging people I know and saying, 'Hey, is there someone you need help with?' " Riley said.

She thinks she has so far helped about 18 people get their shots.