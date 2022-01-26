It'll cost a bit more to play golf at the Olmsted parks' courses

Golfers will pay a bit more this year to play on the courses at Cazenovia, Delaware and South parks.

Daily golf rates and cart rentals will increase by $1 and some season pass rates will rise by 10% or more at the golf courses run by the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.

The conservancy projects 49,845 rounds of golf in 2022, about the same number as in 2021 and up from the 48,628 in 2020.

Usage increased last year “because people were trying to get outside, and golf was one of those activities that people felt safe doing in the pandemic,” Executive Director Stephanie Crockatt said Tuesday. “We think that we’re going to see another year of people wanting to golf and get outside because of the lingering health crisis.”

The price increases are not “hugely significant” or considered a “windfall in profit,” Crockatt said at a Common Council meeting last month.

The new fees remain competitive and below what Erie County and New York State charges, Crockatt said.

“It will help us in stabilizing the cost of doing golf for this year," she said.