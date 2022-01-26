It'll cost a bit more to play golf at the Olmsted parks' courses

Golfers will pay a bit more this year to play on the courses at Cazenovia, Delaware and South parks.
Daily golf rates and cart rentals will increase by $1 and some season pass rates will rise by 10% or more at the golf courses run by the Buffalo Olmsted Parks Conservancy.
The conservancy projects 49,845 rounds of golf in 2022, about the same number as in 2021 and up from the 48,628 in 2020.
Usage increased last year “because people were trying to get outside, and golf was one of those activities that people felt safe doing in the pandemic,” Executive Director Stephanie Crockatt said Tuesday. “We think that we’re going to see another year of people wanting to golf and get outside because of the lingering health crisis.”
The price increases are not “hugely significant” or considered a “windfall in profit,” Crockatt said at a Common Council meeting last month.
The new fees remain competitive and below what Erie County and New York State charges, Crockatt said.
“It will help us in stabilizing the cost of doing golf for this year," she said.
The Conservancy forecasts an $11,425 profit from the golf courses in 2022.
The Conservancy lost $12,628 in 2018 and $52,055 in 2019 from golf course operations before rebounding with a profit of $8,635 in 2020. Last year's numbers are still being calculated.
The Common Council approved the new fees Tuesday.
Season passes: The price for residents will increase from $270 to $300, while the nonresident price jumps from $345 to $385. Seniors 60 and older will pay $230, up from $208, if they're residents, while nonresident seniors will pay $370, up from $335. The junior season pass remains $208 for residents and $225 for nonresidents. The junior two-month pass has been eliminated, and so has the senior season pass good for five days a week.
Carts: The seasonal golf cart renewal remains $25 for residents and nonresidents. Golf cart rentals for nine holes will be $14 for everyone; $22 for 18 holes.
Daily rates: Daily fees will increase $1 per round across the board. Playing 18 holes on a weekday will cost $18 for Buffalo residents and $19 for nonresidents. For seniors and those under 16, the price will increase to $14 for residents, $17 for nonresidents.
To play 9 holes on weekdays, the new fees are $15 for residents and $16 for non-residents.
Saturdays, Sunday and holidays: Resident golfers will pay $21 and nonresidents will pay $22 for 18 holes. And seniors and youth who live in Buffalo will pay $18, while nonresidents will be charged $19. Playing nine holes will cost $17 and $19, respectively, for residents and nonresidents.
Twilight rate: The new rate is $12 for city residents, $14 for nonresidents. Twilight hours will vary, based on when daylight gets longer in the summer, usually July through August from 6 p.m. on, Crockatt said.
Facility rental: The rates will not increase this year at rental spaces at the Parkside Lounge in Delaware Park and shelter houses at Martin Luther King and Cazenovia parks among other spaces.