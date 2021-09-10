For schoolchildren, it might have been a day that stands, marked, in their memories.

For those going about workdays, it turned in ways they never could have imagined.

Into confusion. Into terror.

For others, it came as a call to action, or a new sense of what their work – teaching, in one instance – might truly mean.

On Sept. 11, 2001 – 20 years ago today – Western New Yorkers, and Americans, experienced a range of reactions.

When The Buffalo News called on readers to send in their thoughts on what they underwent that day they reflected on lives that turned, in a moment, into wholly different spheres.

Below is a sampling of what readers of The News sent, reflecting on this moment 20 years ago, still so fresh in their minds.

Read on, to see how 20 years can seem like the shortest of spans, in how it is able to dim life-changing moments.

***

Hamburg woman remembers teachers huddled, worried

I was 8 years old and a third-grader at Union Pleasant Elementary in Hamburg when 9/11 happened. I remember our teacher was picking us up from our morning music class and asked us to wait at the end of the hall while she spoke to our music teacher. As we were waiting, I looked back and saw the obvious worry in their faces. When we returned to our classroom, our teacher told us all what had happened and had tried to get the news on our class television but was unable so she turned on the radio. We all listened but being so young, I don’t think we fully grasped the magnitude of the situation. Later that afternoon at my babysitters, we all sat in front of the television and watched the devastating aftermath. I’ll never forget that day and I will remember it for the rest of my life.

– Katie Lathrop, Orchard Park

***

Grand Island teacher overcome by colleagues' response

That day, I truly experienced what the legal phrase; in loco parentis, "in the place of a parent” means for teachers. Our school’s Safety Team decided to let each teacher know what was happening and if coverage was needed for personal concerns. All the teachers remained with their students! All except a student teacher who never returned to education. She said she couldn’t stay to watch over the children when she was so scared. Teachers who are meant to teach are willing to protect their students. I was overcome with how truly we as teachers are there to safeguard our students. At the same time, I stayed calm knowing my own children’s Ken-Ton teachers were caring for them, too. I was proud to be a member of the teaching profession and to be my students’ “in loco parentis”!

– Kathy Brown, Tonawanda

***

National Guard member began preparing for anything

I was on my way to class at Monroe Community College in Rochester when I heard over the radio what had happened. I made a U-turn and headed back to my apartment. I sat there watching with my roommates and waited for the phone to ring as I was a member of the National Guard. Two years removed from active duty in field artillery, I was mentally preparing to help in any way. Later that day, I received the call and reported to the flight facility. I spent the next two nights there and the next 16 years in the New York Army National Guard. I went to Iraq in 2004 and Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in 2015 with many adventures in between. I retired shortly thereafter in 2016. The bond with fellow soldiers from that night in the flight facility probably solidified my standing as a lifer in the military.

– Shawn McKirchy, Sergeant First Class, Retired U.S. Army/NY Army National Guard, Amherst

***

Buffalo council candidate recalls a race lost, battle won

Sept. 11, 2001, was Primary Day and my campaign workers were scattered across the Lovejoy district passing out literature to help me get elected to the Common Council. About 9 a.m., my daughter and I went to cast our votes. We came out of the booth and one of the workers told us that a plane had crashed into the World Trade Center. We rushed home in time to see the plane go into the second tower. I called family members who were coming in to help and they were unaware of what was happening. Our group, all patriots, were shocked. On Sept. 14 we had a rally in support of our first responders, who we had always supported, and attracted over 450 people. We took the campaign to the write-in vote. Unfortunately, I did not win. That day of horror reinforced my support of all the first responders for their continued bravery and the love for my family who are always ready to help when needed.

– Marge Thielman Hastreiter, Buffalo

***

Home-schooled student experienced attacks through television

Unlike most 13-year-olds, I was home-schooled, which meant that I was home all day and able to see the coverage in real time. I will never forget that day. It was scary and I'm not sure I have ever felt fear like that again in my life. My whole day was spent watching the TV, waiting for real-time updates. There was real concern for where the president was and uncertainty like I was unaccustomed to. One thing that sticks with me was the joining of bipartisan members of Congress to sing "God Bless America" on the steps of the Capitol. It was unity unlike we have seen in a long time in this country. It was a day that shaped my life and politics forever.

– Jacob Rachwal, Hamburg

***

Nursing home workers watched in silent horror

My co-worker, the other unit manager RN in our 2-unit nursing home, and I were searching for a missing resident from one of our assisted-living buildings in another town. She was found and we decided to stop for breakfast before returning to work. I listen only to NPR in my car, but because we were chatting, I turned it off.

As we entered our building, relaxed and laughing, we stopped when we saw our management team silently watching a news report on the TV in the living room. Someone had just flown a plane into a World Trade Center building and the videos were terrible. The story hadn't been fleshed out yet, items such as phone calls from the plane outlining who held the plane hostage, and we stood in horror and sadness.

But what haunts me is not the second plane flying into the other World Trade Center building, but the moment after when the buildings turned to dust as they collapsed. I thought of all those people who hadn't escaped, and the simultaneous stunning of every American – and for that matter, those watching all over the world – seeing these buildings just ... disappear. The silence in the room spoke our shock. I will never forget the stories of calls being made from the buildings to loved ones saying goodbye and describing the unbelievable way the day had turned so fatal.

I was days away from my 50th birthday.

– Becky Arcese, Depew

***

National Disaster reservist headed to ground zero

I remember the day well. I was a military reservist and a member of the National Disaster Medical System. I assumed I would become a responder in one capacity or another. I left for New York City the next day and spent the next two weeks working to identify those that lost their lives.

Thinking of those that lost family and friends was the most difficult aspect of my work. I thought daily of the children losing a parent and all the victims. It was overwhelming. I am supposed to be somewhat stoic in my duty, but it was not possible.

I have never forgotten. When I do speak of the event, I try to control my emotions, but most importantly I want people to know how precious life is, and to never take for granted those you love nor your own life. You never know the time or the place.

– Raymond G. Miller, Buffalo

