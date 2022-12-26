 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

'It was in his nature to help': Congo native, 26, among blizzard deaths after going out for supplies

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month
Abdul Sharif

Abdul Sharif

Abdul Sharif left his Buffalo home around noon Saturday in a blizzard to get milk and other supplies.

Sharif, 26, never made it back. A cousin with whom he shared a house on Koons Avenue made a positive identification of Sharif’s body at Buffalo General Medical Center on Monday morning, according to Sharif’s brother, Mohammed Omar.

An Erie County spokesman confirmed on Monday that Sharif was found dead outside in the 14212 ZIP code.

“We don’t know what happened to him. We know that he told his wife he was going to buy milk,” said a tearful Omar.

Enock Rushikana said Sharif's wife, who is pregnant and due to give birth in about a week, advised him not to go out during the storm.

Sharif went anyway. Rushikana said Sharif was known in the neighborhood to help anyone who needed it, and perhaps someone in need had called him on Saturday.

People are also reading…

"It was in his nature to help," said Rushikana. "No matter what the situation."

"He was a good young man, a reliable young man for everyone in the community," Rushikana added.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Omar said Sharif’s car was found Sunday in the middle of Broadway.

Concerned relatives posted Sharif’s picture on Facebook earlier Sunday and asked for the public’s help in finding him, after Sharif didn’t respond to calls and texts from his wife.

Omar said he got a call from someone saying that he might have seen Sharif walking, but the man wasn’t certain.

Omar and Sharif are refugees from Congo who were resettled in the United States after living for years in a refugee camp in Burundi.

Sharif arrived in the U.S. in 2016, while Omar, 21, came in 2019 and was resettled in Lansing, Mich.

Sharif worked at a manufacturing company in Cheektowaga and was set to become a father for the first time within a matter of days.

Sharif and Omar ended up in a refugee camp in Burundi in 2002 after their parents were killed in the Second Congo War, said Omar.

Omar said he and his brother had recently chatted about living closer to each other, although Sharif often told Omar he loved Buffalo and didn’t want to leave.

“Last month, I told him to come Lansing. He said, ‘No, I can’t leave Buffalo,' ” said Omar. “Then he tried to tell me to move there, so then I told him I would think about it to move there to be close to him.”

A plow and a front-end loader struggled to get down Norwalk Avenue on Monday.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

My byline has run in the Ithaca Journal, USA Today, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and the New York Times. I have been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2002 and currently am part of the watchdog team.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Sidestreet struggle of a city plow

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News