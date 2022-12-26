'It was in his nature to help': Congo native, 26, among blizzard deaths after going out for supplies

Abdul Sharif left his Buffalo home around noon Saturday in a blizzard to get milk and other supplies.

Sharif, 26, never made it back. A cousin with whom he shared a house on Koons Avenue made a positive identification of Sharif’s body at Buffalo General Medical Center on Monday morning, according to Sharif’s brother, Mohammed Omar.

An Erie County spokesman confirmed on Monday that Sharif was found dead outside in the 14212 ZIP code.

“We don’t know what happened to him. We know that he told his wife he was going to buy milk,” said a tearful Omar.

Enock Rushikana said Sharif's wife, who is pregnant and due to give birth in about a week, advised him not to go out during the storm.

Sharif went anyway. Rushikana said Sharif was known in the neighborhood to help anyone who needed it, and perhaps someone in need had called him on Saturday.

"It was in his nature to help," said Rushikana. "No matter what the situation."

"He was a good young man, a reliable young man for everyone in the community," Rushikana added.

Omar said Sharif’s car was found Sunday in the middle of Broadway.

Concerned relatives posted Sharif’s picture on Facebook earlier Sunday and asked for the public’s help in finding him, after Sharif didn’t respond to calls and texts from his wife.

Omar said he got a call from someone saying that he might have seen Sharif walking, but the man wasn’t certain.

Omar and Sharif are refugees from Congo who were resettled in the United States after living for years in a refugee camp in Burundi.

Sharif arrived in the U.S. in 2016, while Omar, 21, came in 2019 and was resettled in Lansing, Mich.

Sharif worked at a manufacturing company in Cheektowaga and was set to become a father for the first time within a matter of days.

Sharif and Omar ended up in a refugee camp in Burundi in 2002 after their parents were killed in the Second Congo War, said Omar.

Omar said he and his brother had recently chatted about living closer to each other, although Sharif often told Omar he loved Buffalo and didn’t want to leave.

“Last month, I told him to come Lansing. He said, ‘No, I can’t leave Buffalo,' ” said Omar. “Then he tried to tell me to move there, so then I told him I would think about it to move there to be close to him.”