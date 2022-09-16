'It takes curiosity and being proactive': 'Solo Acts' puts spotlight on living and aging alone

Some older folks live alone because they like the independence, solitude and meaning it brings. Others find themselves foisted into this way of living through divorce or the death of a spouse or partner. Some thrive by building a large web of relationships in their communities, regions and online. Others struggle mightily, alone.

Two free performances Sept. 23 look to put a spotlight on those circumstances, and more, with “Solo Acts: A Theatrical Compilation on Solo Aging,” at the Jewish Community Center of Greater Buffalo, 2640 N. Forest Road, Getzville.

“The diversity and uniqueness among those who age alone is actually quite vast,” said Jessica “Decky” Alexander, professor of applied theatre at Eastern Michigan University. “We couldn’t tell one story. There were multiple stories to tell, so the performance is episodic.”

Alexander founded and leads Limelight, a company that uses theater to address real world challenges and possible solutions. Productions largely focus on older adults and aging.

Engage in life – Too much alone time can harm your health

The company has partnered with several groups during the last three years to stage other performances in Western New York. “Solo Acts” bubbled out of its work with faith leaders in Buffalo who wanted to learn more about “elder orphans,” including how they were faring during the pandemic.

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation provided Limelight with $40,000 to create the production for audiences in Western New York and southwest Michigan. Generations United also funds the project. Both groups aim to improve the lives of children, young adults and older populations in creative ways that foster intergenerational cooperation and understanding.

Artistic collaborator Tyler Calhoun helped drive research and write “Solo Acts,” which involved extensive interviews with 18 people in the Buffalo and Detroit regions who are 65 and older, and live alone with no paid caregiver and no family within a five-hour drive.

“This is a show for different audiences, different generations, different communities of different walks of life,” said Calhoun, who also is among the actors.

Despite differences, Alexander said, “The commonality, regardless of class, or race, or economics, or geography are that the challenges and barriers with the health system were pervasive. If you had economic resources or you didn’t, it didn’t matter.”

The piece piloted in Ypsilanti in June and moved to Detroit, where it packed houses in August. It premieres in Buffalo at the JCC but Alexander said she is open to presenting the show elsewhere in the region.

Sharon Cramer, 73, of Lancaster, a retired SUNY Buffalo State distinguished service professor, became a solo ager after her husband died in 2008. She became an active community volunteer after she retired three years later.

A frequent writer of Buffalo News “My View” pieces since her retirement, Cramer got involved with “Solo Acts” after reading last November in WNY Refresh about the need for researchers to help enrich the story.

She compiled several of those pieces to help facilitate thought and discussion after performances.

“It was really right up my alley as somebody who thinks about ways to enhance life at a time when there’s a lot of choices,” Cramer said, “but it takes curiosity and being proactive to be a good retired person. This program has been a good example of how people have approached aging in different ways.”

Each performance runs about 40 minutes, with time afterward to gather with the cast and creative team.

Performances at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Sept. 23 at the JCC are free. Organizers prefer patrons register at limelightlive.org/solo-acts but said they will make room for those who attend.