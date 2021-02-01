'It saved me': Small WNY businesses turn to fundraising site to survive

If it wasn't for donations made through a GoFundMe fundraiser, the Woodlawn Diner might have closed for good by now. Customers rallied around the Youngstown Village Diner, giving it another lease on life.
And Paul Santora of Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill is using the fundraising platform to power a nonprofit organization that stages comeback campaigns for hard-hit local independent restaurants.
In the wake of the pandemic and state-mandated closures, businesses and their fans are increasingly turning to GoFundMe campaigns to raise the money they need to see them through these turbulent times.
Some say it has been a lifesaver. For businesses that have tried everything, crowdfunding is a novel option that wasn't available during previous downturns.
GoFundMe is best known as a fundraising platform for families needing help with medical bills and funeral expenses. It and other crowdfunding sites allow users to easily share donation solicitations via social media and the internet, and a convenient way for donors to send money to the causes they want to support, using credit and debit cards. GoFundMe charges transaction processing fees.
But now that the pandemic has put so many small businesses on life support, more and more restaurants, stores and salons are turning to the crowdfunding site to keep their businesses alive.
Melissa Jenkins credits GoFundMe donations with the survival of her Southtowns restaurant, the Woodlawn Diner. Her sister started the campaign to help Jenkins keep the 80-year-old diner afloat.
"I was really nervous I was gonna lose the diner. And I would have," Jenkins said. "But she set it up and it saved me."
The $6,000 it raised went toward replacing spoiled food inventory so the restaurant could reopen once the state's 'pause' order was lifted, as well as state-mandated table partitions, sanitizer and personal protective equipment for her and her two employees.
She closed again in December after the state's cluster zone regulations prohibited the restaurant from offering indoor dining. (Takeout didn't take off for the tiny breakfast joint.) She reopened again last week and has enough money to pay the restaurant's bills for five more months in case she gets shut down again. Before reopening, she took a job at a gas station.
Jenkins bought the diner, which had started in the 1930s as a dining car, five years ago from a man who owned it since 1985. That owner had bought it from a woman who owned it for half a century.
"I don't want to be the one to let it go under, but I still don't know if I'm gonna make it," she said.
Nicholas Tiede, owner of Underground Niteclub, is hoping a GoFundMe campaign will help save the longstanding gay bar, which he said is in real danger of closing. So far, it has raised $5,300 of its $10,000 goal.
Despite applying for relief loans and grants, Underground has not received any government funding. The club is one of the longest-running LGBTQ establishments, with roots back to some of the first 1960s gay bars at the Delaware Avenue location, Tiede said.
Mike Caputi, owner of Daily Planet Coffee Co. on Hertel Avenue, is hoping to raise $20,000. He has raised about 15% of that goal so far.
"We have already tapped every available resource. Without your help, we will most likely not survive this catastrophe," Caputi wrote in the campaign description.
He also asked customers to support the small business by buying gift cards, T-shirts and lunch.
Josh Holtzman, owner of Buffalo Iron Works, turned to GoFundMe to ask for donations for the Illinois Street music venue's staff. The Village Browery, a waxing salon and spa in Williamsville, has raised more than $4,000 of its $7,000 goal using GoFundMe to prevent the salon's closure.
Amherst Street bar and music venue Sportsmen's Tavern raised nearly $24,000 to help cover the costs of a lawsuit it lodged against the state for Covid regulations prohibiting the advertising and sale of tickets for live music performances at bars and restaurants.
It's not just the businesses themselves turning to GoFundMe, their customers are as well.
Grant Johnston eats at the Youngstown Village Diner just a couple of times a month but, after seeing an urgent plea for community support on Facebook, he decided to start a GoFundMe page to benefit it.
"I just reached out to some neighbors and said, ‘Hey they're struggling trying to get through this. The last thing we want is another business leaving Youngstown," he said.
It's not about giving the owner a handout, Johnston said, it's about keeping the diner's workers employed and the local economy strong. At least two other Youngstown restaurants have closed, the Mug and Musket in 2019 and the Youngstown Galley last year.
"It's not necessarily about the diner, it's more about the community and saving a place that has a positive economic and social impact on Youngstown," he said.
So far, it has raised over $2,700 of its $5,000 goal.
Paul Santora of Santora's Pizza Pub and Grill launched a GoFundMe campaign for Revive WNY Restaurants, a nonprofit organization he formed to promote struggling independents. Santora's is a sponsor of the organization's programs, not a beneficiary.
"We’ve had a ton of people reach out to us," he said. "Everybody wants to help the industry. They know we’re getting killed."
Revive WNY Restaurants highlights one restaurant per week in a short video it films and edits, then pushes it out through social media and broadcast media that donates airtime (such as Cumulus Media, Channel 2 and WBBZ-TV). The restaurant comes up with a special meal promotion, which the marketing campaign hypes along with a gift card campaign.
Vendor sponsors donate $1,000 in food credit and $500 in paper supply credit toward the restaurant, and whatever remains from cash donations goes to the restaurant being highlighted that week. Santora estimates the cash donations will total from $1,000 to $5,000, depending on how strong the sponsorship is.
"All of the money comes from the GoFundMe and from sponsors," Santora said.
Buffalo Wing Festival's Drew Cerza and En-Rich Marketing president Rich Chiaino sit on the board.
"A lot of people understand the culture of Buffalo is restaurants and are doing whatever it takes to get it to work," Santora said. "Literally, what else do you do in January, February, March except go out to dinner? That's your entertainment."
On Nov. 8, a group called "Friends of Talking Leaves" started a GoFundMe fundraiser for the shop, which has been a staple in Buffalo for 50 years and reopened Monday. It has raised $81,000 of its $300,000 goal. The appeal also suggests buying books and gift certificates.
"It's helped a huge amount," said Jonathon Welch, the bookstore's proprietor. "It's allowed us to pay off some suppliers we were behind on, rehire a couple of employees to get us through the storm of orders we had at the end of November and the beginning of December that had totally overwhelmed us, and also pay back a couple of long-term debts we had."
The unexpected support, Welch said, is more than about Talking Leaves alone, he believes.
"It was incredibly heartening, and it gave us a sense of purpose and value to know people care that much," Welch said. "But I don't think this is just about us. It's happening a lot in the independent book-selling world around the country."
A GoFundMe campaign on behalf of City Lights Bookstore in San Francisco, the bookstore and publishing house that was a longtime home to Beat writers such as Jack Kerouac, Allen Ginsberg and Gregory Corso, raised $467,000 in four days last April.
Crowdfunding has also benefitted numerous bookstores around the country, according to libro.fm, which maintains a list of bookstores holding GoFundMe campaigns. They include the Seminary Co-op bookstore in Chicago ($269,000); Marcus Book Stores in Oakland ($261,000); Literati Bookstore in Ann Arbor ($128,000); The Bookstore in Lenox, Mass. ($123,000); Kitchen Arts & Letters in New York City ($105,000); and Rainy Day Books, Fairway, Kan. ($87,000).
Welch said he knows the identities of a couple of the people who started the GoFundMe campaign, but they and the others involved wish to remain anonymous. He believes their involvement is in part because bookstores tap into something important.
"A bookstore that celebrates the importance of words, of language and of reading is more than just a place of commerce," Welch said. "It's a place of language and thought in our culture.
"I think that's what led these folks to say we need to help these people."
From March through August, nearly 60% of Covid-related fundraisers on GoFundMe were launched to support small businesses affected by the pandemic, according to a report from the site.
"Throughout these last nine months, GoFundMe has seen an increase in fundraisers for small businesses that have turned to their communities to stay afloat and continue supporting their employees," said Kelsi Gantt, a spokesperson for the fundraising site.
New York State had the highest number of fundraisers launched per capita during the same period.
"Everyone has been affected by the pandemic to varying degrees, and it has been inspiring to see how people are still uplifting each other through giving," Gantt said.
Buffalo News reporter Mark Sommer contributed to this report.