'It saved me': Small WNY businesses turn to fundraising site to survive

Buffalo Wing Festival's Drew Cerza and En-Rich Marketing president Rich Chiaino sit on the board.

"A lot of people understand the culture of Buffalo is restaurants and are doing whatever it takes to get it to work," Santora said. "Literally, what else do you do in January, February, March except go out to dinner? That's your entertainment."

On Nov. 8, a group called "Friends of Talking Leaves" started a GoFundMe fundraiser for the shop, which has been a staple in Buffalo for 50 years and reopened Monday. It has raised $81,000 of its $300,000 goal. The appeal also suggests buying books and gift certificates.

"It's helped a huge amount," said Jonathon Welch, the bookstore's proprietor. "It's allowed us to pay off some suppliers we were behind on, rehire a couple of employees to get us through the storm of orders we had at the end of November and the beginning of December that had totally overwhelmed us, and also pay back a couple of long-term debts we had."

The unexpected support, Welch said, is more than about Talking Leaves alone, he believes.