Now that most news organizations are also digital operations, options about how to tell a story are almost limitless.

Buffalo News Chief Photographer Derek Gee had that in mind in the weeks and months after the hate-fueled massacre May 14 at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue. He also was thinking about how News Editor Sheila Rayam wanted to incorporate more video into stories.

The result is a mini-documentary created by Gee that is now online at buffalonews.com and is the culmination of a year of coverage from him and a host of other Buffalo News journalists.

How and when did you decide you wanted to tell the story of the past year in this way?

One of the first things Sheila and I talked about when she took the reins was about how we needed to be thinking more broadly about how we use video in our visual coverage. While she has been encouraging everyone in the newsroom to incorporate more video, we realize it falls to the photojournalists to use our unique skill set as storytellers to bring the news to life in innovative ways visually.

Simultaneously, I had been struggling for an entire year with how to make sense of what I had witnessed and what its true impact on the community was. I personally felt like there was nothing I could ever do that would properly honor all those whose lives were changed that day. But I also knew that I had to do something and that success throughout my career has often come from embracing challenges posed by editors and answering them in my own voice, even if at first I’m not sure what it is I need to say.

After much brainstorming I realized that this would be the perfect platform to explain what happened and really explore the profound ways it revealed existing wounds in the community. To explore how those most immediately impacted have been coping, finding ways to heal and to channel their deep grief and pain into deeply positive and lasting impacts on the community. I listened, and asked questions – with much help from (News reporter) Maki Becker – and in the end I let the voices of the community guide the narrative.

And what is the narrative? What to you are the most important aspects of the aftermath of May 14?

There were three major themes that were constant throughout these conversations. First, this hurt. A lot. There was a massive shock wave of trauma that rippled throughout the community. There were the victims and their families; there were survivors and eyewitnesses; and then there was the collective trauma that we experienced as a community as we processed what happened. The scope of evil that manifested itself that day continues to haunt me.

Second, this tragedy shined a spotlight on widespread conditions that are the direct results of decades and decades of official actions and inaction that disproportionately had negative outcomes for traditionally Black communities. Issues like zoning, infrastructure, urban planning, uneven investment, access to education, health care and mortgages created inequities over time. These more subtle forms of racism have proven no less deadly than the overt acts like the 5/14 attack. And these issues have been no secret – I personally have worked on stories about almost all of these issues – but to see them all framed against this moment was revelational.

The third and final theme was the most consistent throughout my conversations. And that is love must prevail over hate. Hate cannot win. And hate cannot be defeated by hate. Loving our neighbors is the only way to move forward. What that means is different for everyone, but overwhelmingly the community has responded by finding ways to put kindness into the world.

Of all the moments you captured, the people you spoke with, is there one in particular that was especially resonant for you?

The one image that always affects me is of the police officer comforting the man behind the store. After I made that image I immediately felt ashamed that I had witnessed such a deeply personal moment. That moment haunts me. It ended up being one my most powerful images from the day because it illustrated the exceptional nature of both the trauma and the outpouring of comfort. I think it resonated within the community as well (Adam Zyglis made a cartoon based on my image) in some ways because the subjects’ faces were obscured allowing them to remain anonymous. They became symbolic of the profound grief all of us in the community felt in that moment.

I got emotional watching it. I imagine that will be a common reaction. What was it like for you, to document this and try to stay detached from the emotion?

It was impossible to cover this story, either the day of 5/14 or in the following days/weeks/months, to not be overwhelmed by emotion. Sometimes the intensity of the moment requires you to take a deep breath and press on. On 5/14 I kept working because I understood that this was a historic moment and that it needed to be documented. In the aftermath I often find myself needing to take moments to focus on self-care. I was careful in putting together this documentary that I did it in such a way that would encourage viewers to feel the emotions without re-traumatizing them.

You have a lot of control over what you photograph, but you never know what the reaction will be to the images you create. In this case, what do you hope it will be?

I’m often surprised by the reaction to photographs that I make. Usually it’s in a good way, but I have experienced moments in my career where I was reminded of the power of an image to inflict pain. I’ve learned to trust in my deep respect for my subjects and to be honest to the moment. In this case I hope we as a community can continue this discussion of how to use this moment as a true turning point to create a better Buffalo. I don’t claim to have answers. But we won’t ever find them unless we keep asking ourselves the most difficult of these questions.