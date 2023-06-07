The acrid smoke from Canadian wildfires that has enveloped Buffalo in heavy haze, turned Manhattan's skyline orange and polluted Central New York's air so badly that health officials warned all residents to stay inside is not going away anytime soon.

Prevailing winds from the northeast were expected to push more massive plumes of smoke south in Buffalo and the rest of New York State again on Thursday and probably on Friday too, meteorologists and environmental officials said Wednesday.

An air quality advisory was in effect for all of New York State except the Adirondacks Wednesday and the advisory was extended through Thursday.

Gov. Kathy Hochul called the widespread smoke "a crisis."

"It is also a dangerous situation," Hochul told reporters Thursday in Albany. "We've been monitoring this for well over a week since the fires started in Eastern Canada. And I would say over the last 48 hours, it has gotten significantly worse."

The air quality in the Buffalo area steadily worsened through the day Wednesday, going from "unhealthy for sensitive groups" in the morning to just plain "unhealthy" and hitting "very unhealthy" at midday, before improving slightly, according to AirNow.gov, which is operated by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and partners.

The Air Quality Index, according to the EPA, was at 230 for Buffalo at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday which indicates health risks were increased for everyone, not just people with underlying health problems. As some of the smoke cleared, it was down to 195 and just "unhealthy" by 2:30 p.m. On the index scale, 0 to 50 is considered healthy air.

At the "unhealthy" level, people with heart or lung disease, children and older adults should avoid strenuous activities, keep any outdoor activities short and maybe consider doing them inside or later. Everyone else should choose less strenuous activities and shorten the amount of time spent outdoors.

When it's "very unhealthy" outside, recommendations from health and environmental experts are the same ones we've been hearing the last few days, but more urgent.

The conditions midday Wednesday were the worst Buffalo has seen since the smoke from the Canadian forest fires began drifting south.

Buffalo schools canceled all outdoor activities for Wednesday and Thursday. That included sports, recess and field trips. The governor had urged all school districts across the state to do the same on Wednesday.

And Philip Rumore, head of the Buffalo Teachers Federation, urged the district to use the equivalent of a snow day to close schools.

The Erie County Health Department urged employers of workers who spend time outside to consider postponing outdoor work, shifting the work indoors if possible, limiting the time workers spend outside or providing N95 masks. They said any worker who has heart or lung disease and older adults should avoid physical activities outdoors.

The City of Buffalo announced its splash pads, which were supposed to open at 2 p.m. Wednesday, would not open until conditions improve. The city also canceled sanitation pick up for Wednesday, telling residents to leave their totes out for whenever it was safe for workers to resume.

The state Public High School Athletic Association was making adjustments to its game schedules. The girls flag football final at Sweet Home that was to take place Wednesday was rescheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.

Erie County Medical Center has not yet seen an increase in patients showing up at the emergency room with health problems related to air quality, said spokesman Peter Cutler Wednesday morning. "But we are monitoring it closely and are prepared should there be any increase," he said.

The Buffalo Zoo announced it was closing early and the Live at Larkin concert series which was supposed to open Wednesday night was postponed.

The smoke will continue Thursday, and could get worse, said National Weather Service meteorologist Jon Hitchcock.

"... We expect another plume to arrive late tonight and continue through much of the day Thursday," Hitchcock said. "We're kind of stuck in this pattern."

A simulated forecast on Firesmoke.ca – which is run by BlueSky Canada, made up of scientists at the University of British Columbia – shows a large, dense plume crossing over Buffalo on Thursday. Hitchcock explained that winds from the north and northeast are pushing the smoke down into the region from Quebec.

Normally, the region sees winds from the south and southwest, he said, with occasional winds from the northeast.

"But for the past couple of weeks, the whole pattern has been blocked, and nothing is moving," he said.

That pattern isn't expected to shift until the weekend, likely Sunday.

State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos told reporters Wednesday that the forecast for Thursday "is another day like today, and likely into Friday itself."

Officials are keeping a close eye on the conditions in Quebec where more than 160 wildfires were burning. Like in Buffalo, it's been dry in Quebec and rain isn't expected until early next week.

Quebec is seeking international help in fighting the fires during what Canadian officials are saying may be Canada's worst fire season ever, according to the Associated Press.

“The situation remains serious,” Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said. “The images that we have seen so far this season are some of the most severe we have we have ever witnessed in Canada, and the current forecast for the next few months indicates the potential for continued higher-than-normal fire activity.”

Quebec has enough firefighters to battle about 30 blazes. They are expecting about 200 firefighters from the U.S. and France to help and are in talks with Costa Rica, Portugal and Chile for more.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer addressed the situation from the Senate floor Wednesday morning, saying the situation "is a warning from nature."

"We cannot ignore that climate change continues to make these disasters worse," Schumer said. "Warmer temperatures and severe droughts mean forests burn faster, burn hotter and burn bigger. And the warming is happening at a faster pace in countries with higher latitudes. None of this – none of this – is coincidence."

Wednesday morning, Buffalo residents were in Delaware Park, trying not to let the recent air quality issues impact their daily lives.

Kevin Smith was hanging out in the park with his friends, Summers and Buffalo resident Tony Mich.

"You can't even enjoy the weather if you are inhaling and breathing in the smoke," Smith said. "There are kids out here in the park playing and breathing this stuff in. The smoke is bad. It's starting to even cover the sun."

Mich expressed similar sentiments.

"Right now, we are at the park working out and can't breathe the air because we have to keep pulling our masks down to cover our faces because we don't want to breathe this stuff in," Mich said.

Sacha Piece said she wasn't bothered by the smoke, but she could feel a difference in the air.

"I am outside right now so I honestly don't have a problem with it. But you can tell that the air is a lot thicker," she said. "Coming outside, you can smell the smoke. If you want to come outside, I think that it's all really at your own risk."

Dr. Sanjay Sethi, division chief of Pulmonary, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine at UBMD Internal Medicine and the Jacobs School of Medicine, offered health advice for Buffalo residents, especially those with respiratory conditions.

Poor air quality can add inflammation to the airways leading to the requirement of treatment, he said. People with respiratory conditions such as asthma and COPD already experience inflammation in the airways as is. Poor air quality can increase the risk of cardiovascular events. Individuals with lung and heart conditions face the highest risks, he said.

People should stay alert for include shortness of breath, wheezing, cough, phlegm production, chest discomfort/pain and fevers.

Sethi suggested limiting overall time outside, wearing a tight-fighting mask (K-95’s or any standard mask) keeping windows closed while indoors and using air cleaner/purifiers with HEPA filters.