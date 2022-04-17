'It gives hope to all of us': Easter Sunday gets back to in-person worship at many churches

The Rev. Moses Ikuelogbon had never led a large in-person Easter Mass since joining St. Gregory the Great in Amherst in June 2019 – until Sunday, that is.

With Covid-19 restrictions lifted, Ikuelogbon prayed, laughed and shook hands with hundreds of parishioners Sunday – a return to normalcy on one of the biggest Christian holidays of the year.

"It gives hope to all of us," he said during a break between the 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Masses. "For the last two years, we weren't able to gather – even last year, only a few people were here – but today we have this crowd. And every Sunday is like a mini-Easter to all of us as we get rejuvenated in hope and spirit."

It sure felt like a pre-pandemic Easter celebration, the type of atmosphere likely found in many U.S. churches Sunday. Congregants at St. Gregory chatted with one another face to face, the majority without masks. Those with kids at times huddled toward the back of the church, looking to keep noise to a minimum. And later on in Mass, Ikuelogbon walked around with a smile as he used a brush to sprinkle parishioners with Holy Water – the type of tradition impossible to do over the livestreams that many churches had pivoted to during Easter celebrations in 2020 and 2021.

When the 11 a.m. Mass ended, some lingered behind, opting to take photos together near the colorful floral display at the front of the church. As they left, they stopped to talk with Ikuelogbon.

"Happy Easter, my friend," Ikuelogbon said to one. "Good to see you."

Outside in the parking lot, it was like a shift change at a big manufacturing plant, as the 11 a.m. Mass attendees departed and the arrivals for the 12:30 p.m. Mass began, with stop-and-go traffic for a brief period.

The scene, of course, unfolded adjacent to Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital, which at its peak had 109 Covid-19 patients on a single day in December 2020. That number, as of Thursday, was 13 Covid-19 patients hospitalized at Millard Fillmore, a reminder the virus is still here even if it's not causing as many cases of severe illness.

That's something Bou Jaoude, a chaplain at Millard Fillmore, knows well. He stopped in for a few minutes at the end of the 11 a.m. Mass at St. Gregory, standing quietly in the back. A few minutes later, he headed back to the hospital before returning a while later for the 12:30 p.m. Mass – where an usher escorted him to a chair this time around.

"I see people hungry more for Christ," he said. "I think Covid has awakened a lot of people. And now more people are going back to their faith."

And while the hospital is seeing low Covid hospitalizations, he confirmed it's seeing some sicker patients, too, after all the preventative care that was delayed during the pandemic.

"People are asking for more attention," Jaoude said. "People are asking more more counseling."

Churches, especially during the first wave of Covid in spring 2020, turned to various methods to deliver Easter services to parishioners. Churches livestreamed Mass, while others turned to outdoor services on makeshift stages. Some pastors pointed out the chaos and uncertainty in the pandemic's early days may have been akin to what the earliest followers of Jesus experienced.

Sunday at St. Gregory, it was easing back into what Easter Mass must have looked like in April 2019.

"During these major holidays like Easter, Christmas, it's good to see that the turnout is coming back to what it should be," said North Buffalo resident Gary Tredo, who attended the 11 a.m. Mass with his wife, Maureen, and two daughters: Ani, 4, and Adi, 2.

The family was one of the few wearing masks, with Tredo saying he wanted to play it safe with his daughters getting over a cold.

For Ikuelogbon, Easter Sunday was the type of scene he hopes to see every Sunday moving forward. However, Easter is typically one of the largest church gatherings of the year – the result, he joked, of attendance that swells with the "C.A.P.E. Catholics – those who come during Christmas, Ash Wednesday, Psalm Sunday and Easter."

"I was really happy today to see this number of people in church, and I wish to see that constantly – not just on Easter," Ikuelogbon said.

Sunday's Mass featured the types of interactions not possible over a livestream, evident right away when Ikuelogbon started his last Mass of the day at 12:30 p.m.

"Happy Easter to all of you," he told parishioners.

The crowd mumbled back.

"That is not loud enough," Ikuelogbon said, getting a few laughs. "Today is the day the Lord has made, and we are happy and we are glad."

He tried again.

"Friends, happy Easter to you all," he said, waiting eagerly for their reply.

This time, they boomed back: "Happy Easter, Father."

Jon Harris can be reached at 716-849-3482 or jharris@buffnews.com. Follow him on Twitter at @ByJonHarris.

