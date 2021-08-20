'It feels like we're forgotten:' Extended U.S. land border closure produces anger, anguish

"It's just mind-boggling to me," said Warda, 44.

Patchett reacted to the news of the continued closure by spending $1,002 on plane tickets to visit her daughter and her family in September. Patchett, 58, said she worries that her husband – who's had a heart attack – will be more likely to be exposed to Covid in airports and on a plane than if the couple simply drove all the way to Philadelphia.

But Patchett and her husband feel they have to make the trip. Their granddaughter Isla will turn 3 in September and, thanks to Covid, they missed her last birthday.

Patchett wonders how many other families there are that will miss important family milestones like that, all because they can't spare hundreds of dollars on plane tickets.

"The people that can afford a flight are no more deserving than the people that can't," said Patchett, 58.

The border separates Beukema, 65, from seven of her grandchildren. She said it would be much easier for her to drive south to see the grandkids and her two daughters than it would be for any of her family members to head north, given that some of the grandchildren are too young to be vaccinated.