'It could have been me': A month after Buffalo shootings, dealing with what ifs

Leslie Thomas says she will never forget where her mother, Mary Adams, was at 2:30 p.m. May 14.

More importantly, she will never forget where her mother was not one month ago today: She was not at the Tops Market on Jefferson Avenue.

“At about 1:30 p.m. I called and asked what she was doing,” recalled Thomas, who owns Leslie’s Boutique on Fillmore Avenue. “She said, ‘I’m going to walk to Tops to get my medicine.’ I told her, ‘No, let me take you. I’ll pick you up at 2 o’clock.’ So at 2, I got to mom’s and she insists I take her right to Tops. And by the grace of God, I said, ‘I need to go to the bank, come there with me first.’ ”

After the bank, Thomas decided on another quick stop at the Express Flea Market on Fillmore. As they arrived, “People were coming out the door with their cellphones saying, ‘Did you hear? A white guy with a gun is killing Black people at Tops!’ ” Thomas said. “My mom put my hand on her heart. I said, ‘Oh my God, we were on our way there.’ "

Thomas’ story is among many close calls being shared in the aftermath of the crime that killed 10 people and injured three when the sole supermarket in their largely Black neighborhood was targeted by a man who police say was motivated by hate and racism.

Four weeks later, fear and hope on Jefferson Avenue For the people who live near the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue and relied on it, life is far from back to normal. As the spotlight fades in the wake of the May 14 massacre, they hope the resolve for change does not.

The Tops shootings left many victims in its wake, starting with the people who lost their lives that day and the loved ones left behind. There also are the people who were wounded, the people who worked in the store and the people who managed to barely escape with their lives.

But there are other people who will be dealing with their own kind of trauma, those who are here today because of a slight change of plans, unexpected timing or a sudden impulse that kept them from harm’s way.

“Trauma and distress are not limited to those who were in that space,” said Kelly Dumas, chief operating officer for BestSelf Behavioral Health, which has helped staff free counseling centers at the Resource Council of WNY and the Johnnie B. Wiley Pavilion since the attack.

“It can also affect people who weren’t necessarily planning to be there that day, but who frequent that store and know this was a racially targeted incident,” she said.

“We’ve been hearing stories of ‘God led me’ or some kind of divine intervention, or ‘We were diverted for some reason we don’t understand,’ ” she added. “People are pondering and thinking about those things, and sharing that can be helpful.”

How will we memorialize the Buffalo 10? Mayor Byron Brown said in the next few days, he and Gov. Kathy Hochul will announce plans for a large memorial that would pay tribute to the Buffalo 10 – Celestine Chaney, Roberta Drury, Andre Mackniel, Katherine "Kat" Massey, Margus Morrison, Heyward Patterson, Aaron Salter Jr., Geraldine Talley, Ruth Whitfield and Pearl Young.

Joann Erni lives on Hilton Street and regularly visited Tops to pay bills and pick up dog food for her two pit bulls. Erni was riding her bike to the store when it occurred to her to stop in at her nephew’s house nearby. She thought to herself, “If he’s not home, I’ll head straight to Tops.”

He was home. She found him doing yard work and setting up picnic tables. The two sat in the front yard, talking and laughing, she said. About 25 minutes later, she received a call from her cousin.

“There’s a mass shooting up at Tops,” he told her.

She later learned that four people were shot in the Tops parking lot before the shooter entered the store. Three died, and one is recovering from his wounds.

“I always pull my bike right there where the garbage can is by the door where you go in,” said Erni, adding, “If my nephew hadn’t been home … It could have been me.”

'We should be angry every day': Buffalo's March for Our Lives echoes calls for change across US "I'm so angry," WNY Peace Center Executive Director Deidra EmEl said, speaking through tears. "We should be angry every day, angry every day that our children and our brothers are dying in the street. Because it's happening – we just don't see it."

Rosalind Miller, a California native now living in Buffalo, had been at Tops 20 minutes before the shootings. She went with her friend who needed to cash a check. They expected to be there longer.

“Usually when we go in there, there's a long line,” she said. “But no one was in the line. We were able to go straight up to the window. What normally would take us 20 minutes took us five minutes.”

They made their way to the back of the store, looking for pre-cooked chicken.

“They didn't have any chicken, so we left,” she said. “And when I got to my next destination, 15, 20 minutes later, someone was telling me what happened. And I thought they were nuts. I thought they had lost their mind.

“I haven't slept since.”

Those who lost loved ones in Tops shooting aim to turn agony into action Those who lost loved ones in the massacre say they will be omnipresent activists for as long as it takes to reform the nation's gun laws and confine racism to history's dustbin.

Barry McQuiller, 31, had worked at Tops for about nine months, stocking shelves and retrieving carts. On Saturdays, he had always worked 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. But he had recently asked to change his schedule to accommodate a second job. May 14 was the first day he worked a shorter shift, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

When his shift ended, he chatted with the Tops security guard for a few minutes, then realized he had left his drink in the break room. He went to grab it, then left through a back door to walk to his home on Utica Street. Minutes after leaving, he heard the shots. The security guard, Aaron Salter Jr., was among those killed.

“If I had stayed around the store a little longer, I’d have been in that situation, too,” McQuiller said.

He is still struggling with the loss of people he knew and interacted with regularly, while he was spared an encounter with the shooter.

“It’s an on and off thing,” he said. “One minute I’m cool, then the next minute I’m down. I can’t get no sleep because all I see is yellow tapes and I hear the shots … So, yeah, there’s a lot that’s going through my mind.”

Rod Watson: Will ‘thoughts and prayers’ for Buffalo bring change or business as usual? " 'Thoughts and prayers' are great, as are donations. But once those dry up, once the national media turn to the Texas school massacre or the next big story, what will be left in terms of incorporating Buffalo’s Black neighborhoods into the larger community to permanently change attitudes here?" writes Rod Watson.

Dumas said the trauma will take a long time to heal, especially for a community that authorities said was targeted because of its racial makeup.

“If you are person of faith, lean into that, whether that means praying, meditating or getting with other people of faith to talk about it,” she said. “Trauma is also held in the body, so people may experience physical stress, and you need to get out and release that. Walking, doing yoga or other physical activities can help. And when all of these natural pieces don’t work, you should reach for professional help.”

Mona Lisa McEachin, a peer recovery advocate at BestSelf, has a story of her own. She was at work at BestSelf’s Recovery Community center at 69 Linwood Ave. that Saturday, planning for a training session the following Monday. She said she never leaves work early, but she felt a headache coming on and needed some air.

She told her co-workers, “ 'I’m going to leave now and stop at Tops to get some juice for our meeting Monday.' It was 2:22 when I got in my car, and it was nothing but God that made me say, ‘Let me stop at Delta Sonic and see if I can get the car washed.’ ”

“I have no patience,” she said. “If there was a line, I was not going. But there was three people in line at 2:30 on a sunny day. So I got the car washed and went to Tops and the police cars were arriving. They didn’t have it blocked off yet … And everyone was texting me, ‘Check in, check in, there’s been a mass shooting at Tops on Jefferson.’ ”

'Stay connected,' Buffalo mental health counselor advises those shaken by mass shooting “Once you start counseling and change some things, you see a glimpse of hope,” White said last week. “Then things change so drastically by one negative event. People are worried. 'What do we do now? What do we think now?' ”

She went home and was watching the news with her sister when BestSelf called and asked her to come and assist families who were awaiting information on loved ones at the Stanley Makowski Early Childhood Center.

She hesitated out of fear that the shooting might not be over, there might be other gunmen. Her sister asked her not to leave.

“I said, ‘God didn’t spare my life to not be of service to others,’ ” she said.

She went. She heard cries of relief and cries of anguish as families learned about their loved ones. She has since spent many hours assisting with crisis counseling, including the support group Tops formed for the store staff.

“Being there in the community and helping people process their feelings helped me be able to process mine,” she said.

Erie County and Community Partners encourage anyone in need of support to call the Crisis Services Hotline at 716-834-3131.

News Staff Reporters Deidre Williams, Jay Tokasz and Stephen T. Watson contributed to this story.

