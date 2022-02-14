Islamic community wants BPS to add two Muslim holidays to school calendar

Buffalo Public Schools should add the two most sacred Muslim holidays as school holidays, according to a proposal from the Buffalo Islamic Cultural Center.
The president of the center sent a letter to Lovejoy Common Council Member Bryan Bollman about the idea of closing the public schools on the Muslim holy days of Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid-ul-Adha.
BPS leaders expect to eventually implement the program districtwide, and sooner rather than later.
Despite making up a substantial population of Buffalo, Muslims are overlooked and their holidays are sidelined, Mohammad A. Kaium said in the letter.
The Buffalo school district enrolls about 34,000 students, including some 5,000 Muslim students.
“In a country where such diversity exists and religious freedoms is a fundamental value, it is necessary to provide accommodations for all religious groups,” he said in his letter. “Muslim students deserve the chance to practice their faith and to gather with their families without the pressure of school, exams, responsibilities, or the fear of penalization for celebrating.”
The center is located in Bollman's district.
“Really, I think it’s a good thing for us to look at with the population increasing throughout, specifically the Lovejoy district,” said Bollman, chairman of the Council’s Education Committee. “I have a large Bengali population.”
Eid-ul-Fitr is the day following the end of the month of Ramadan, which Muslims observe every year to acknowledge Allah's revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. This year, Eid-ul-Fitr in United States begins in the evening of May 2 and ends in the evening of May 3.
Eid-ul-Adha marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Eid-ul-Adha this year starts on sundown July 9 and ends in the evening of July 10.
The large number of Muslims moving to Buffalo from New York City prompted the proposal to add the two Muslim holidays to the school calendar, said Abul Hoque, an intern in Bollman’s office who also works at Buffalo Islamic Cultural Center.
New York City public schools added the two Muslim holidays to its holiday schedule in 2016.
Students in cities in Michigan and New Jersey also have the days off, and Islamic newcomers to Buffalo question why the same doesn't happen in Buffalo, Hoque said.
“So we said, ‘Why not let us do this since lots of people are asking?’ ” Hoque said. “The City of Buffalo is the second largest city in the state. Why not go ahead? Let’s see. Let us give a try.”
The proposal would not require approval from the New York State Education Department. The School Board has the authority to develop a calendar, but it must meet the state's requirements for days and hours of instruction in a year. There are also limitations on the number of holidays the district can include because of restrictions in the contract with the Buffalo Teachers Federation.