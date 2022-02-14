Islamic community wants BPS to add two Muslim holidays to school calendar

Eid-ul-Fitr is the day following the end of the month of Ramadan, which Muslims observe every year to acknowledge Allah's revelation of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. This year, Eid-ul-Fitr in United States begins in the evening of May 2 and ends in the evening of May 3.

Eid-ul-Adha marks the end of the Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca in Saudi Arabia. Eid-ul-Adha this year starts on sundown July 9 and ends in the evening of July 10.

The large number of Muslims moving to Buffalo from New York City prompted the proposal to add the two Muslim holidays to the school calendar, said Abul Hoque, an intern in Bollman’s office who also works at Buffalo Islamic Cultural Center.

New York City public schools added the two Muslim holidays to its holiday schedule in 2016.

Students in cities in Michigan and New Jersey also have the days off, and Islamic newcomers to Buffalo question why the same doesn't happen in Buffalo, Hoque said.

“So we said, ‘Why not let us do this since lots of people are asking?’ ” Hoque said. “The City of Buffalo is the second largest city in the state. Why not go ahead? Let’s see. Let us give a try.”