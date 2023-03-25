An Erie County plan to borrow up to $44 million for playgrounds, libraries, roads, emergency response systems and other major construction projects went down in defeat this week for the first time in 20 years.

The rejection by a divided County Legislature prompted County Executive Mark Poloncarz and other Democratic lawmakers to accuse Republicans of putting important, big-ticket projects in jeopardy.

"Less infrastructure work will get done this summer due to Legislature Republicans’ votes," said Poloncarz, ticking off major road and public safety upgrades he said have been placed on hold.

It's unlikely any of this year's county projects are in permanent danger. Legislators on both sides of the aisle want to see this year's projects get done and are free to resurrect the defeated bond resolution. But members of the Republican minority caucus say they want more answers first.

How $44 million in borrowed Erie County money is slated to be spent Everything from suburban and rural roadway reconstruction and new park playgrounds to unsexy-but-necessary structural and mechanical replacement projects for aging buildings are on the county's construction to-do list.

Republican legislators question why $63.6 million remains unspent out of $155 million in projects approved by the Legislature in the last three years. The county has been paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in interest on the unspent bonds for those projects. They want an explanation for why the county still needs to borrow $44 million.

"Whenever I look at something that is going to be rushed through on government, it always raises a red flag to me," said Legislator Chris Greene, R-Clarence. "The question we have here is not whether these projects should be approved but how we pay for those projects."

The money

The question posed by Republican legislators is why money is being borrowed for projects that are announced with fanfare by Poloncarz's administration but then can take years to start or finish.

The Poloncarz administration provided some information on project spending to legislators last week, but only a short time before the Legislature's finance committee started. The county's budget director and deputy budget director did attend to answer legislator questions, but only one Republican and one Democratic legislator asked any.

Based on the initial information shared with the Legislature and follow-up information requested by The Buffalo News:

• Over the last three years, the county has borrowed money for 85 projects. Of that number, 29% are either finished or nearly finished. The county noted that seven of the unfinished projects were always meant to be multi-year undertakings. The 85 projects also do not include other county construction projects funded solely with county cash or outside aid.

• Of $155.1 million earmarked for major county projects from 2020 through 2022, which includes both borrowed money and revenue from the state, federal government and county operating budget, 41% of that money is still unspent and uncommitted.

• Out of the $101.7 million borrowed to pay for county projects over this three-year period, $38.2 million remains unspent. However, more than half of that unspent bond money is allocated to projects that were approved in May of last year. When looking only at 2020 and 2021 projects, 22% of bond money remains unspent.

Deputy Budget Director Mark Cornell pointed out that of the 85 projects that received bond money, a third were approved only nine months ago.

The questions

Republican legislators said they support all the projects but want more justification for why so much money needs to be borrowed when the county has surplus cash and is paying interest on millions of dollars in bonds that haven't yet been spent.

They also argue that the county administration provided only a partial, last-minute response to their written information request.

Democrats, meanwhile, said important new projects are being needlessly held, like the Kenmore Avenue reconstruction project, which has sealed bids waiting to be opened, and plans to upgrade the e911 system after delays came to light during the May 14 massacre on Jefferson Avenue.

Republicans note that urgent projects can be approved individually, and the county has the option and ability to pay for these projects in cash. Erie County Comptroller Kevin Hardwick agreed this is true but cautioned that may not be a good strategy.

Legislator Greene said the county's habit of borrowing more money than it has the capacity to spend has financial consequences to taxpayers. Republican legislators estimated the county paid about $2 million in interest on unspent bonds for projects since 2020.

Cornell, the deputy budget director, told The Buffalo News that $2 million figure is high. The county's interest calculations for the unspent bonds totaled $885,778 through the end of last year. He also said unspent bond money is invested and gains interest.

The showdown

These fundamental disagreements led to Thursday's defeat on the Legislature floor.

The Republican minority caucus blocked the bond resolution's approval after leaders in the Democratic majority said they intended to push for a floor vote the same day, over Republican objections. Although the Democrats hold an 7-to-4 majority in the Legislature, the sale of bonds requires a supermajority vote of eight legislators.

Often, bond resolutions requiring bipartisan support only come to the floor if passage is assured. In each of the last two years, behind-the-scenes conversations have led to annual bonding votes being delayed until May, which frustrates public works officials wanting to begin work earlier in spring.

This year, with both Poloncarz and all 11 legislators up for election, Democrats banked on at least one Republican voting with them to move the process along.

"I don't understand what this is about," said Chairwoman April Baskin, D-Buffalo, after the vote failed.

Republicans said if the Democrats want their support, they should honor their request for more discussion and more information.

"I feel like the fact that this was up for a vote was bullying," Greene said.

The last time an annual bond resolution vote failed was in April 2003. Back then, it was the Democrats who held up the projects. Both sides later came to agreement in May of that year.

Baskin said she thought the Democratic majority would win a vote from Minority Leader John Mills, R-Orchard Park, who had fewer concerns about the bond resolution. Mills said while he had fewer concerns, he told Baskin before Thursday's session that Republicans wanted the matter to stay in committee and that the caucus would decide its votes as a group.

Meyers, D-Cheektowaga, accused Republican legislators of foot dragging on any measure that requires bipartisan support.

"When it comes to a vote and we need a supermajority, 'I need this,' and 'I need this.' 'This is missing. This is wrong,' " he said. "Let's take the vote and let's move on."