Irving Isenberg of Getzville heeded the call of duty on 9/11. His name is now immortalized

Jill Brauner worked at Twin City with Isenberg. He also was a friend of her husband and was part of their wedding ceremony. She said he wasn't the kind of person who would draw attention to what he did.

“He wasn’t one to say… 'I’m the hero,' ” said Brauner, who is special projects manager at Twin City Ambulance. “He just kind of did it.”

Isenberg also used his time to help those around him.

Her brother “would do an overnight on an ambulance,” Boyar said. “He just loved it.”

Michael J. Bronstein, the CEO of Bronstein Container in the Syracuse region, knew Isenberg since 1987. They were friends. Bronstein recalled Isenberg as “very funny,” welcoming to everyone and generous.

Boyar said her brother died of multiple myeloma that was a bone marrow cancer. Boyar said the condition is a cancer that is related to Sept. 11.

According to an Associated Press article coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States, more than 111,000 people are enrolled in the World Trade Center Health Program, which gives free medical care to people with health problems potentially linked to the dust that filled New York's sky after the twin towers collapsed.

