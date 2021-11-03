Irving Isenberg of Getzville heeded the call of duty on 9/11. His name is now immortalized

When Susan Boyar thinks about the brother she lost at age 55, certain aspects of his character stand out.
Among them, Irving A. Isenberg was generous.
It was part of the personality that led to various types of service in Isenberg's life, including becoming chief of the Getzville Fire Company.
“He was probably the most giving person I ever knew,” Boyar said of her brother. “It cost him his life."
Isenberg was one of four firefighters from Getzville who responded to ground zero after Sept. 11, 2001, and one of many first responders believed to have died from a disease connected to the effects of the experience.
Now, two years after his death in Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center on Nov. 1, 2019, he is receiving recognition for his service on a statewide level.
Isenberg is recognized on a state memorial to EMS workers in Albany. A ceremony took place on Sept. 30 at the memorial in Empire State Plaza.
He was active in the Getzville Fire Company and was the former president and fire chief of the company. He participated in four ambulance/responder organizations – Tri-Town Ambulance, the campus ambulance company at Buffalo State, Twin City Ambulance and Baird Point Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Isenberg also worked during his career at Twin City Ambulance as IT director.
Jill Brauner worked at Twin City with Isenberg. He also was a friend of her husband and was part of their wedding ceremony. She said he wasn't the kind of person who would draw attention to what he did.
“He wasn’t one to say… 'I’m the hero,' ” said Brauner, who is special projects manager at Twin City Ambulance. “He just kind of did it.”
Isenberg also used his time to help those around him.
Her brother “would do an overnight on an ambulance,” Boyar said. “He just loved it.”
Michael J. Bronstein, the CEO of Bronstein Container in the Syracuse region, knew Isenberg since 1987. They were friends. Bronstein recalled Isenberg as “very funny,” welcoming to everyone and generous.
Boyar said her brother died of multiple myeloma that was a bone marrow cancer. Boyar said the condition is a cancer that is related to Sept. 11.
According to an Associated Press article coinciding with the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on the United States, more than 111,000 people are enrolled in the World Trade Center Health Program, which gives free medical care to people with health problems potentially linked to the dust that filled New York's sky after the twin towers collapsed.
The article said the United States has spent nearly $12 billion on care and compensation for those exposed to the dust.
But scientists still can’t say for certain how many people developed health problems as a result of exposure to the tons of pulverized concrete, glass, asbestos, gypsum and other materials that fell on Lower Manhattan.
Boyar said – from what she knows – her brother spent 36 hours at a site a couple of blocks away from ground zero.
Bronstein said that Isenberg stayed the same, himself, to the end.
“Nothing held him down," Bronstein said. "He never felt bad for himself. He never gave up."
The state's EMS memorial recognizes lives of self-sacrifice.
“I think it's important they be recognized for their heroism,” Bronstein said. “It's part of their legacy.”