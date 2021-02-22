Irish eyes aren't smiling: St. Patrick's Day parade is canceled

The St. Patrick's Day parade down Delaware Avenue was canceled for the second straight year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The parade was scheduled for March 14.

"We take very seriously our responsibility to help flatten the coronavirus curve to keep our community safe," parade organizers said in a statement.

The parade has been an annual event sponsored by the United Irish American Association since 1940.

"We thank all who have participated in the past and are anxious to see your plans for a great St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 20, 2022. We will once again fill Delaware Avenue with music, floats, dancers and marchers," the association said in a statement.

Last year's announcement to cancel the parade was made March 12, four days before the parade, amid growing concerns of the new coronavirus. At that time, there had been no confirmed cases of Covid-19.

