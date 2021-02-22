 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Irish eyes aren't smiling: St. Patrick's Day parade is canceled
0 comments

Irish eyes aren't smiling: St. Patrick's Day parade is canceled

Support this work for $1 a month
2019 Saint Patrick's Day Parade (copy)

Revelers line Delaware Avenue for the St. Patrick's Day Parade in 2019.

 By Derek Gee/Buffalo News

The St. Patrick's Day parade down Delaware Avenue was canceled for the second straight year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The parade was scheduled for March 14.

"We take very seriously our responsibility to help flatten the coronavirus curve to keep our community safe," parade organizers said in a statement.

The parade has been an annual event sponsored by the United Irish American Association since 1940.

"We thank all who have participated in the past and are anxious to see your plans for a great St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday, March 20, 2022. We will once again fill Delaware Avenue with music, floats, dancers and marchers," the association said in a statement.

Last year's announcement to cancel the parade was made March 12, four days before the parade, amid growing concerns of the new coronavirus. At that time, there had been no confirmed cases of Covid-19.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Texans still suffering after cold, power outages

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Public health experts 'very concerned' about no-shows for second Covid-19 shot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News