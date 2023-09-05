Keelie Sheridan is not one to be pigeon-holed.

Sheridan, who began as artistic director of the Irish Classical Theatre Company on Aug. 14, has worked as an actor, director, producer, educator and artistic director in New York City for the better part of two decades. She’s also a dancer and filmmaker.

“I have never been able to be put in a box creatively,” Sheridan told The Buffalo News. “I’m a complex person, and a lot of people are. An interdisciplinary, intersectional approach is maybe the hallmark of what I do. It’s never just one thing.”

Sheridan is also steeped in her Irish heritage, with a deep familiarity of both classical and contemporary Irish theater, making her ideally suited for her new job.

Her selection as a George J. Mitchell Scholar by the U.S.-Ireland Alliance helped her complete a master’s degree in theater directing at the Lir National Academy of Dramatic Art at Trinity College Dublin. She was a finalist in 2009 at the World Irish Dance Championships.

Sheridan, who holds another masters degree in acting from Brooklyn College, will work closely at Irish Classical with Producing Director Cassie Cameron, who started her new position in July.

“Keelie has had an enormous amount of specialized training, holds two master’s degrees with honors and is bright, charismatic and energetic,” said John Earshen, Irish Classical’s board president. “We are really looking forward to what she can bring to the company.

“We have someone with New York City connections and strong connections with folks in Ireland, including contemporary Irish playwrights,” Earshen said. “She is, fundamentally, a person who can lead us to a new and broader chapter beyond the Western New York region.”

Another plus, Earshen said, is Sheridan’s training in anti-racist, anti-oppressive and inclusive theater practices.

The board was also “very delighted” to see Cameron, who had been director of development, assume her new position, Earshen said. He also praised Sheridan’s predecessor, Kate LoConti Alcocer, who held the title of executive artistic director for three years after succeeding co-founder Vincent O’Neill.

“Kate provided an enormous amount of professionalism in the transition from the founding leadership, and dealt with the Covid crisis with unparalleled skill,” Earshen said.

Local theater critic Anthony Chase heralded Sheridan’s appointment.

“The Irish Classical Theatre Company was well-established as a highly-regarded local theater,” Chase said. “The hiring of Keelie Sheridan represents a deliberate and decisive move to redirect the Irish Classical Theatre Company toward becoming a theater with a national and international profile.”

Sheridan is excited by what see sees as the plentiful opportunities ahead at Irish Classical.

“I’m interested in expanding the idea of what a classical theater is,” she said. “I think there is a lot of interest in looking at classical material next to contemporary material that are maybe in conversation with the same themes, but have these different lenses, with the benefit of having been written in different places and different time periods.”

Sheridan is interested in finding the balance between honoring the traditions and programming at Irish Classical with new approaches, which include reconsidering the theater’s understanding of what’s considered a classic.

“There are a lot of good plays, interesting plays that have not been given the same weight, and not always because of the quality of the work,” she said. “It could be the subject matter of the play or the identity of the writer that affected how their work was seen.”

Sheridan is also interested in exploring how Irish works can connect with other cultures.

“Irish Classical is a theater that is connected inherently to its cultural identity, and with my background and training, I’m excited about looking at the more expansive and inclusive and intersectional ways our stories overlap as Irish people, as Irish Americans and for peoples of other diasporas,” Sheridan said.

Sheridan comes to Buffalo after spending the past year as artist in residence at Union College in Schenectady, and for two years before that as professor of cinematic art and theater at the University of North Alabama.

Among her artistic accomplishments are acting in New York’s Public Theatre, 3LD and Dixon Place; serving as co-artistic director of the Ume Group, a physical theatre ensemble, originating in New York City; co-producing new works festivals; developing immersive, site-specific installations and performance art pieces; and directing the film, “planet b234.”

In Ireland, Sheridan worked on pieces of devised dance theatre, workshopped new plays with Irish writers and directed the European premiere of “Grimly Handsome,” by Julia Jarcho. She recently assisted Irish director Louise Lowe on the Irish Repertory Theatre/Landmark Productions’ New York premiere of “The Saviour,” by Dierdre Kinehan, starring Tony-award winner Marie Mullen.

While living most of her life in New York City, Sheridan was born in Schenectady and is familiar with upstate New York.

“Although I haven’t spent much time in Western New York, I am really enticed by the opportunity to support arts communities outside major theater cities like New York, Chicago and Los Angeles,” Sheridan said. “Buffalo feels very connected and very accessible that maybe a city like New York, with so many people, doesn’t always feel. Everyone has been so welcoming to me, and I find that really appealing – and I’m not even in Buffalo, yet.”

Sheridan moves here Tuesday and also looks forward to acting and directing at Irish Classical, as predecessors Alcocer and O’Neill did.

“It’s something that really drew me to this position,” she said.

She hopes those in the artistic community who haven’t worked with Irish Classical before, or maybe never considered doing so, will do so now. The website, irishclassical.com, has information on an open call for designers and actors, and she plans to schedule one soon for playwrights.

Sheridan will make her first public appearance at the Irish Classical for Curtain Up! at 8 p.m. on Sept. 22, before the season-opening performance of “Belfast Girls.” A complimentary champagne toast in the Chris O’Neill Lounge will be held after the performance.