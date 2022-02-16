 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Investment firm takes stake in New Era Cap
top story

Investment firm takes stake in New Era Cap

New Era Cap

New Era Cap CEO Chris Koch at the company headquarters in Buffalo. 

 Mark Mulville/News file photo

New Era Cap has taken on a minority investor.

ACON Investments, a private equity investment firm, has taken a 15% to 20% stake in the Buffalo-based company, as ACON converted company debt to equity.

The Koch family, with Chris Koch as CEO, continues to own the rest of the hat and apparel business, according to Moody's.

New Era is headquartered on Delaware Avenue but no longer has local manufacturing operations.

News of ACON's investment was first reported by Buffalo Business First.

Matt Glynn

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

