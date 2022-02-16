Investment firm takes stake in New Era Cap

New Era Cap has taken on a minority investor.
ACON Investments, a private equity investment firm, has taken a 15% to 20% stake in the Buffalo-based company, as ACON converted company debt to equity.
The Koch family, with Chris Koch as CEO, continues to own the rest of the hat and apparel business, according to Moody's.
New Era is headquartered on Delaware Avenue but no longer has local manufacturing operations.
News of ACON's investment was first reported by Buffalo Business First.
