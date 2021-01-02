Investigation sheds light on illicit relationships between county jail officers and inmates

A once-buried internal affairs case shows that some of Sheriff Timothy B. Howard’s jail officers have used the job as a chance to meet women, even if they are serving time or facing court action.

According to records that just came to light, Howard’s team concluded in 2018 that three corrections officers had been too friendly with women they met at the Erie County Correctional Facility in Alden.

Investigators never confirmed the initial suspicion that the officers and the women had sex inside the prison walls, which would have been a crime under New York law. But the records obtained by The Buffalo News show two of the officers admitted to sexual relationships with the women after their release, and the third officer, while not having sex with a former inmate, contacted one on social media.

All were found to have violated the sheriff's code of conduct, which barred them from associating with known criminals and former inmates.

Corrections Officer Ronald Dolyk was suspended for seven days, the records indicate. Officer John Valenti resigned rather than be fired after admitting he did not tell the truth when he initially denied having relations with a former inmate, according to the records. Officer Matthew Reardon received a letter of reprimand for contacting a former inmate through social media.