Investigation into employee complaints continues six months after Forest Lawn chief placed on leave

The longtime president of Forest Lawn, the pre-eminent Buffalo cemetery, remains on paid administrative leave as an investigation into his dealings with employees and others enters its sixth month.

While known for showing kindness and generosity to mourners, some former employees and a funeral home director told The News that Joseph Dispenza upset them with his profane and demeaning comments.

An administrative assistant said Dispenza called her "a failure and an embarrassment," leaving her in tears. A groundskeeper said Dispenza called him "every name in the book" and threatened his job. A funeral director said Dispenza berated him with curse words and threatened to have him arrested.

A statement from Forest Lawn's Board of Trustees said Dispenza is on leave "pending the results of an independent investigation of internal personnel-related complaints. Because this is an ongoing personnel matter it would not be appropriate for us to publicly comment further."

Trustees placed Dispenza on leave on June 21.

Terrence Connors, Dispenza's attorney, dismissed claims of bullying behavior leveled against his client, who earned $308,444 in 2021.

"Joe insisted that Forest Lawn staff adhere to the highest standards of professionalism," Connors said in a written statement. "After all, Forest Lawn employees are dealing with people at the most difficult time of their lives. My office did a separate investigation and found many who supported Joe's management style. Those who were upset were either disgruntled employees or those who were terminated."

The complaints and accusations from two former employees and a funeral home director who spoke to The News are at odds with the public profile of the man long associated with Forest Lawn, whose voice is a familiar one given all of the radio commercials over the years.

"I hated hearing the commercials, and about what a nice guy Joe Dispenza was. All of us knew otherwise," said Eric Williams, formerly a mechanic and groundskeeper. "He really could be generous. I can't take that way from him. But there were two sides to Joe, and he was always very cautious to not let the other side be seen by the public."

'Toxic work environment'

Meghann Surrett, who worked as Dispenza's executive assistant and served as the board's corporate secretary for 18 months, starting in September 2020, called her experience grueling and anxiety-ridden.

Employees "walked on eggshells in fear" of Dispenza, she said.

"He could be so mean and disrespectful," she said. "He was the first to place blame and the last to forgive."

Surrett recalled getting a call from Dispenza in her car on the way to the office, listening as he vented over something she had done.

"He told me had promoted me too quickly, and I was a failure and an embarrassment," she said.

After apologizing to him and promising to do better, "I sat in my car for 15 minutes and cried, and then sucked it up," she said. "I never let him see me cry. I never gave him that power because he would feed off of it."

Surrett said Dispenza more than once encouraged her to take a day off if she wasn't feeling well, only to castigate her for taking off when she returned to work.

During a Covid-19 video call, he lashed out at her when a technical problem arose, she said, though she told him she knew little about the technology.

"He berated and belittled me to the point that three separate people apologized for the way he spoke to me," she said.

Surrett said Dispenza would email messages written in capital letters as late as midnight and as early as 3 or 4 a.m., leaving her with a sense of dread.

"If you missed it and didn't reply in a timely enough manner, he would come down on you for that," she said.

Dispenza, who has worked at Forest Lawn for 33 years, the last 18 as president, is also a member of Forest Lawn's Board of Trustees.

During her time at Forest Lawn, several employees left their jobs, citing the work environment as a major reason, she said. Dispenza kept the board in the dark about that, she said.

"I know the board was not aware of the turnover because I was in board meetings and it was never brought up," Surrett said.

She said Dispenza operated with a sense of entitlement because of his long tenure and the many years of being the face of Forest Lawn, including being featured on the cemetery's commercials.

The stress and anxiety Surrett felt working for Dispenza caused her to lose 75 pounds in eight months, she said.

"It was a very toxic work environment. I was so happy to get out of there," she said. "I couldn't eat and I wasn't sleeping. It took a toll on me mentally and physically."

Surrett said she told her story to investigators hired by the board months ago.

Union confrontation

Williams, the former groundskeeper, was also the shop steward for Teamsters Local 449.

He recalled an unpleasant run-in with Dispenza in 2020 when he went to speak to the Forest Lawn president about a union matter.

"He called me every name in the book and threatened my job," said Williams, who now lives in Michigan and works for the Department of Homeland Security.

The union eventually reached a pre-arbitration settlement with Forest Lawn requiring the cemetery to reinstate Sunday premium rates that Dispenza had taken away and to restore pay to those who had lost it after his decision.

The union filed a complaint against Dispenza with the National Labor Relations Board over the confrontation, accusing him of having "threatened and coerced an employee" carrying out union responsibilities. The NLRB substantiated the claim and required Forest Lawn to post a "Notice to Employees" signed by Dispenza, stating their rights as union employees.

The posting stated union workers had the right to "form, join or assist a union," and management would not "interfere with, restrain, or coerce you in the exercise" of those rights or "threaten you with discharge if you engage in activities on behalf of the union."

Threatened with arrest

Funeral director Peter Stachowski has never met Dispenza in person.

But he said he will never forget the rude treatment he encountered on the phone on two occasions over funeral services at Forest Lawn.

In both incidents, Dispenza shouted a string of curse words at him, said Stachowski, who owns Buszka Funeral Home in Kaisertown and West Seneca.

The exchange prompted Stachowski to involve a lawyer.

The first incident occurred in 2020, during the pandemic, when grandchildren entered Forest Lawn apart from the procession to attend their loved one's graveside funeral.

Although the grandchildren wore masks and stood 6 feet apart, Stachowski said, they exceeded the 10-person limit. When a cemetery employee complained, Stachowski said he felt someone from Forest Lawn should have been at the gate to restrict entrance.

That led to Dispenza's first phone outburst, he said.

The second occasion occurred when Stachowski called ahead to reserve the chapel for a funeral service due to wintry conditions. The family had requested that grandchildren be allowed to place flowers on the casket, so given the weather conditions, doing that inside the chapel made more sense than trying to do so outside.

"When we arrived there, the lead-in man brought us to the grave," Stachowski said. "I said, 'What are you doing? it's a sheet of ice out there and it's a blizzard.' He said those were Joe's instructions."

Stachowski said his hearse driver fell. The family was paying over $1,500 for the service, and he said he couldn't believe Dispenza wouldn't open the chapel for a short service.

That led to another four-letter word-laced outburst over the phone from Dispenza, who told Stachowski that he would have the police arrest him the next time he came to Forest Lawn, Stachowski recounted.

"I have never, ever, at any cemetery, been talked to like this and I've been doing this 20 years," Stachowski said.

"I don't think it's normal for people to lash out like that at other people," Stachowski said.