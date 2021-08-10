Investigation follows fire Tuesday at former Tonawanda Coke site

A fire Tuesday afternoon at the former Tonawanda Coke site in the Town of Tonawanda sent smoke billowing into the sky and is prompting an investigation by state environmental officials.

A call for the blaze was received at about 4 p.m., a Town of Tonawanda emergency dispatcher said, and the River Road Volunteer Fire Company responded. Fire crews were reported back in service at 5:14 p.m.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation reported on Twitter that spill responders and EnCon Police were heading to the facility to determine if there were any environmental impacts.

In an email, Emily Terrana of the Clean Air Coalition of WNY said the organization is demanding a full DEC investigation into the fire, complete with air sample testing.

Terrana quoted a witness, Sue Kelley of the City of Tonawanda, a Clean Air Coalition member, who said: “I saw a huge smoke plume coming from the Tonawanda Coke site. The smell was just awful; it smelled like burning oil and rubber.”

Remediation work to clean up toxic materials began at the site in 2019.

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.