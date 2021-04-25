 Skip to main content
Internationally renowned painter leading mural project in Buffalo
Internationally renowned painter leading mural project in Buffalo

Cecily Brown

Internationally renowned painter Cecily Brown is leading a community art project that will culminate in a 2-story mural at the Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts in early July.

 Mark Sommer

An internationally renowned painter based in New York City has begun work with local artists, storytellers and students in a months-long process that will culminate in a 2-story mural at the Buffalo Academy of Visual and Performing Arts. 

Cecily Brown, a British-born artist whose large scale paintings are in major museums around the world, including Buffalo's Albright-Knox Art Gallery, is directing the project in collaboration with Artist/City and Bortolami/NYC, in association with the UB Arts Collaboratory.

The first of several Zoom planning sessions has occurred. There will be in-person sessions in early and late June with Brown at the Collaboratory's The Space Between at 431 Ellicott St. It is expected to be applied the first week in July.

This will be Brown's first public artwork.

"I'm thinking of myself more as a designer who will take all of their ideas and mix them up and, somehow, hopefully, weave a tapestry," Brown said. "I think a mural is a perfect space because it's also very tall, and that will allow a lot of different narratives in one place, which is exciting to me at that scale."

   

Mark Sommer covers preservation, development, the waterfront, culture and more. He's also a former arts editor at The News. 

