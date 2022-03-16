Interim Buffalo school superintendent announces plans to improve safety in schools

Interim Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Tonja Williams on Wednesday announced plans to improve school safety during her first School Board meeting helming the district.

Her administration announced plans to partner with a security company after the district came under fire for what some see as inadequate safety measures at some district schools following the stabbing of a 14-year-old student and the shooting of a security guard outside McKinley High School on Feb. 9, along with poor communication with parents and families.

Teacher stabbing, student assault fuel safety concerns in Buffalo schools More examples of violence involving Buffalo Public Schools have come to light following the stabbing and shooting at McKinley High School on Feb. 9.

"McKinley is well," Williams said after her administration presented plans that call for the hiring of 40 additional security staff, creating emergency plans specific to each school building and employing weapons detectors and security camera upgrades.

"It is time for our district to move to a new level," she said.

"In our district, families and community stakeholders must work together collectively, now speaking with one voice, focusing on one vision to achieve one mission, which is to ensure that the brilliance of our children – all of our children – is realized and celebrated every single day in all of our Buffalo Public Schools," she added.