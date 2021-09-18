Interactive, sensory Science Museum exhibit features water, wind and building blocks

The Buffalo Museum of Science's newest early childhood experience, "SensERIE," is all about touch and play.

On Saturday morning, children were busy doing both.

They put their hands into rushing water running through a stainless-steel trough. They pulled levers and pressed buttons inside a 16-foot-long submarine. They peered through a periscope and caught simulated leaves shooting out of an air machine.

Some children put brightly colored cylinders into a large light board and played with giant Lego-like building blocks. Other kids sat quietly with a parent reading a book inside a wheelchair-accessible tree nook, with soothing sounds of chirping birds and water overhead.

"After a long year of not being able to get out and do things, having something new to touch and play is wonderful," said Matt Dempsey, there with 4-year-old son Nathan.

"It's the best way to learn for little kids," Dempsey said. "Being able to build with giant, full-size blocks, play with the water and see how things float down, and then be able to play with gears and then be able to time out and be quiet is a great balance."

Amelia Scinta watched as her son Stuart, 2, played with the building blocks and then the leaf blower.