 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Interactive map: See how your neighborhood fared under Buffalo's Green Code

  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Use the below interactive maps to see what variances were requested in your neighborhood. The map on the left shows neighborhoods and the number of variances requested in them. Click on any of the neighborhoods to show only variance requests from that neighborhood in the other charts. Click outside of the neighborhood to see data from all neighborhoods again.

The right map shows individual variance requests in the city. Hover your cursor over the points to see details about each request.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

Click the drop-down menu in the upper-right corner or use the arrow buttons to filter between different categories of variance requests. 

Find an error? Send a message to Corey Dockser at cdockser@buffnews.com.

0 Comments

Tags

The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Video shows police milling in hallway during Uvalde massacre

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News