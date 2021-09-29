 Skip to main content
Interactive map: How deadly is your street?
Interactive map: How deadly is your street?

west seneca fatal car wreck KIRKHAM (copy)

Police investigate a fatal car accident that killed one person and injured three others on Route 20 in West Seneca on June 15, 2019. 

 Robert Kirkham

Vehicle accidents have claimed the lives of 652 people in Erie and Niagara counties over the last decade.

Of those who died, more than seven out of 10 were in a car, according to the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. 

Pedestrians accounted for two of every 10 local fatalities. Nearly two dozen bicyclists died.

The most deadly road in Western New York: Niagara Falls Boulevard

Source: Fatality Analysis Reporting System from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2010 to 2019

Made with Flourish
