Interactive map: How deadly is your street?

Vehicle accidents have claimed the lives of 652 people in Erie and Niagara counties over the last decade.
Of those who died, more than seven out of 10 were in a car, according to the most recent data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
Pedestrians accounted for two of every 10 local fatalities. Nearly two dozen bicyclists died.
Support Local Journalism
Source: Fatality Analysis Reporting System from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, 2010 to 2019
Tags
The Buffalo News: Good Morning, Buffalo
The smart way to start your day. We sift through all the news to give you a concise, informative look at the top headlines and must-read stories every weekday.
Mary B. Pasciak
Reporter
I have been writing for my hometown paper for more than two decades. These days, I write about how the pandemic is affecting our community. If you have a story idea, call or text me at 716-710-9393, or email me at mpasciak@buffnews.com.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.