Intense local reaction to looming Supreme Court abortion decision

Buffalo was at the center of the national debate over abortion in the 1990s.

The Spring of Life protests came here in 1992, while an anti-abortion extremist murdered Dr. Barnett A. Slepian, a provider of abortions, in his East Amherst home in 1998.

Now, news that the Supreme Court is poised to overturn its landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v. Wade that legalized abortion in this country is sparking a strong response locally and nationally.

Area veterans of the anti-abortion movement cheered the looming decision, arguing it corrects an egregious judicial error that led to the killing of tens of millions of unborn children in the decades since.

In contrast, pro-abortion rights activists and operators of clinics that provide abortion services here said it is a grave overreach that infringes on women's rights and health and could lead to further restrictions on personal freedoms.

Activists on both sides reacted to the report Monday night on the Politico website of a draft Supreme Court opinion in an abortion case. Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday confirmed the text's authenticity, decried the leak and ordered an investigation into how the document ended up in a reporter's hands.

Roberts emphasized it was a draft, not the final ruling. But it appears clear that a majority of conservative justices is ready to overturn Roe v. Wade.

"This decision is too long overdue, but should never have been" needed, said Stasia Zoladz Vogel, longtime president of the Buffalo Regional Right to Life Committee. "It has always been known that Roe v. Wade was not a legal decision but, rather, judicial legislation."

This would have the practical effect of granting the authority to regulate abortion to the states.

In New York, abortion would remain legal. But in as many as half the states in the nation, however, abortion would be severely restricted, if not outright banned.

"This is the worst possible scenario, and it's really difficult to take, especially when you think about the impact it's going to have for millions of people across the country," said Michelle Casey, president of Planned Parenthood of Central & Western New York, adding, "It's just a complete loss of bodily autonomy and control over one's individual self."

The battle over abortion rights in the late 1980s and 1990s featured protests outside clinics and even outside the homes of the doctors who worked at them. Buffalo was the scene for many demonstrations, including the Spring of Life event in April 1992.

Some organizers promised thousands would flock to the region and help to blockade local clinics that provide abortions. But no clinics were shut down, thanks in part to pro-abortion rights activists.

The assassination in October 1998 of Slepian, 52 and a married father of four, by James Kopp, drew national condemnation and prompted soul-searching within the anti-abortion movement, including the Rev. Rob Schenck. Kopp was tracked down and arrested in 2001 in France and is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

“It caused me to question what exactly we stood for," Schenck, formerly the local head of Operation Rescue, said in a 2018 Buffalo News article.

In the years since, the fight over abortion rights largely has shifted to state legislatures and courtrooms.

Republican lawmakers in southern and western states began passing laws that restricted abortion rights, prompting legal challenges in the federal courts.

The case in question, Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, addresses a Mississippi law banning abortions in the state after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

In the draft ruling, Justice Samuel Alito repudiates Roe v. Wade as "egregiously wrong from the start." A final decision is expected soon.

Vogel credited former President Trump with sticking to his vow to appoint anti-abortion justices to the court. And she said it is appropriate for the justices to throw out bad precedent, such as the court's notorious Dred Scott decision that held the descendants of American slaves were not citizens.

"As no one – no one – no one ever had a 'right' to own, buy or sell another human being, every life – every life – is a gift of almighty God and no one – no one – no one has any right to take innocent life," said Vogel, who wants to see a "human life" amendment to the Constitution.

Casey warned that other court rulings based on similar legal reasoning – such as those allowing same-sex marriage – also "are in danger."

She reassured that abortion would remain "safe and legal" in New York and said Planned Parenthood chapters here are prepared to welcome abortion patients from places where the practice is banned, including an estimated 4,000 from Ohio.

"We do expect a very large influx of patients from Ohio and other states once this decision is made final," Casey said.

In Washington, reaction broke down along party lines.

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, a New York Democrat, promised a Senate floor vote on legislation that would make the abortion rights enshrined in Roe v. Wade the law of the land.

Such legislation is likely doomed from the start, given that it would need 60 votes in the 100-member Senate to clear a Republican filibuster unless Democrats voted to eliminate that requirement for a supermajority on major legislation.

Nevertheless, Schumer planned to move forward on a vote on legislation making abortion rights the law of the land.

"We will vote to protect a women’s right to choose and every American is going to see which side every senator stands," he said on the Senate floor.

Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, a fellow New York Democrat, also called on Congress to vote on abortion rights legislation.

“The Supreme Court's right-wing majority is poised to destroy the fundamental human and reproductive rights of millions of women, willfully disregarding public opinion and court precedent," she said.

Rep. Brian Higgins, a Buffalo Democrat, termed the draft decision "a gross backslide of a grueling fight for progress" said it "signals a forewarning that equal rights in America universally are in danger.”

Some Republicans largely decried the leak of Alito's opinion, while praising its results.

"Whoever committed this leak has put the lives of every justice in danger and must be held accountable to fullest extent," tweeted Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican. "That being said, if this ruling should prove true it would be a major win in the fight to protect vulnerable unborn life in our nation. We must protect the right to life."

But Rep. Tom Reed, a Corning Republican who has long opposed abortion rights, stayed silent on the draft opinion's contents.

"This is an unprecedented and troubling leak looking to intimidate the Supreme Court," Reed said. "We respect the process and will await the official decision from the court."

